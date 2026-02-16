Cardi B Takes Onstage Tumble During Las Vegas Tour Stop, Jokes 'That Was the Government!'

Cardi B had an unexpected slip on stage during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Las Vegas, joking afterward that "that was the government!"

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Belcalis Almánzar, was performing her hit "Thotiana" at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 13, when she fell backward off a chair mid-routine.

Dressed in a lacy red outfit, Cardi quickly recovered and continued dancing alongside her shirtless backup dancers, proving her professionalism and stage presence.

According to People, after finishing the performance, she pointed to the chair and quipped to the cheering crowd, "That was the government!"

The moment quickly went viral, prompting Cardi to repost fan-captured footage on X, adding, "Can someone put a community note on this? This video is clearly AI."

Cardi B Claps Back at Federal Agency

This mishap follows the tour's opening in Palm Desert, Calif., on Feb. 11, where Cardi made headlines for a politically charged moment.

Addressing fans, she said, "If ICE comes in here, we gon' jump they a—es. I've got some bear mace in the back! They ain't taking my fans, b—h." Her fiery remarks drew loud applause from the crowd, Billboard reported.

Hours later, the United States Department of Homeland Security responded with a humorous jab on X: "As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."

Cardi fired back, bringing attention to other controversies, tweeting, "If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why y'all don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?"

Cardi B has long used her platform to speak on social and political issues.

In a 2022 interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," she explained that she feels a responsibility to raise awareness, saying, "A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I'm dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share... what's going on over here in this part of the world."