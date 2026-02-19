Fantasia's Dream Proposal Derailed by Dad's Explosive Accusations — Singer Strikes Back with Shocking Mugshot Reveal

Fantasia Barrino's recent onstage proposal celebration turned chaotic after her father, Joseph Barrino, publicly accused her husband, Kendall Taylor, of stealing. The R&B singer quickly responded by sharing her father's 2024 mugshot and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, calling him a "DONOR" and denouncing his claims.

Per Atlanta Black Star, in an Instagram post, she wrote, "I wasn't going to do this but this has Gotten Out of Hand. Joseph Barrino, I can't even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!! We have covered for you long enough. My Mom and me have made you LOOK like you were an Okay Man but NOW YOU HAVE COME FOR MY KING!!!" She also pledged to go live to defend her husband and address her father directly.

Barrino fired back in a live broadcast, questioning Taylor's integrity and alleging financial improprieties.

"You can't come onstage and put together a cry and this, that, and the other, when I was just told a week or so ago by a financial person that was fired from her camp, that they were running up on him because there was money missing. And there was no paper trail on his part," he said, claiming he was acting in Fantasia's protection rather than for personal gain.

The singer later took down the original post and shared a shorter reel of the proposal, emphasizing her bond with Taylor.

"You took my moment, but I'm taking it BACK!!! Salute to you @salute1st 4 Ever," she wrote, tagging her husband. Supporters and critics of Fantasia responded to her comments on social media and offered guidance to limit future incidents.

Fantasia and Taylor have a blended family that consists of four children, one of whom they share, and two from Fantasia's prior relationships.

In separate news, Grammy-winning Fantasia Barrino is returning to Broadway to headline the jazz revue After Midnight at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, starting previews Oct. 18 and running through Feb. 9, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show celebrates Harlem's legendary Cotton Club era with big-band performances by Wynton Marsalis' 17-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center All-Stars and features 25 vocalists and dancers performing Duke Ellington's original arrangements set against Langston Hughes' poetry.

Fantasia follows a tradition of American Idol alumni on Broadway, having previously boosted box office sales in 2007's The Color Purple. The production is directed by Warren Carlyle, with sets by Tony winner John Lee Beatty and costumes by Isabel and Ruben Toledo. Full casting and musician details are to be announced.