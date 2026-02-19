Keefe D's Attempt to Bury Key Tupac Murder Evidence Shot Down

A Las Vegas judge has denied Duane "Keefe D" Davis' attempt to suppress evidence seized during a 2023 raid of his Henderson home, dealing a significant setback to his defense in the murder case of Tupac Shakur. The ruling keeps in play items prosecutors say are central to their case.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny rejected Davis' motion Tuesday. Davis, 62, had sought to exclude evidence collected during a July 2023 nighttime search connected to allegations that he orchestrated the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed Shakur in Las Vegas.

Davis' attorneys contended in court filings that the authorities improperly obtained the warrant. The defense stated in its motion, "When officers obtain nighttime authorization through bad faith, courts agree suppression is appropriate. Bad faith is evident from the face of the affidavit supporting the search warrant."

Defense attorney Carl Arnold and co-counsel Robert Draskovich contended police portrayed Davis as an active threat by referencing decades-old drug convictions and a gun arrest that did not lead to charges. The attorneys further argued, "The image presented to secure the warrant bore little resemblance to reality."

Prosecutors justified the timing of the raid for safety reasons. Police Detective Clifford Mogg wrote in the warrant that darkness would allow officers to secure the perimeter more safely and evacuate neighbors if necessary.

Per KLAS TV, the raid yielded laptops, tablets, a USB drive, marijuana, a Vibe Magazine issue featuring Shakur and Davis' 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend."

In the book, Davis detailed his account of the September 7, 1996, shooting. In an excerpt cited by AllHipHop, he wrote, "I know the real story."

Davis has previously claimed in interviews that he was in the white Cadillac when shots were fired and alleged that his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, pulled the trigger following an altercation at the MGM Grand. Anderson died in 1998. Davis has also alleged that Sean "Diddy" Combs placed a $1 million bounty on Shakur and Suge Knight, a claim Combs has denied.

Prosecutors argue Davis' public statements, including those in his memoir and interviews, form the backbone of their case. Davis' attorneys argue that he exaggerated those admissions for profit and notoriety.

Davis remains held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His trial in the Tupac Shakur murder case is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2026.

