Keith Urban & Jennifer Lopez Reportedy Cooking Up Fiery Diss Track to Blast Their Exes Amid Dating Rumors

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly rekindling a long-standing connection that could lead to both a creative collaboration and a renewed personal bond.

Friends of the musicians say the pair are discussing recording together for the first time, nearly a decade after they first worked side by side on "American Idol." Urban, 58, and Lopez, 56, originally connected in 2014 while serving as judges on the talent competition, developing what sources describe as an easy rapport built on mutual respect.

At the time, Urban was married to actor Nicole Kidman, and Lopez was in a relationship with dancer Casper Smart, keeping their interactions strictly professional. According to people familiar with their conversations, circumstances have changed significantly.

Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck last year, while Urban recently ended his 19-year marriage to Kidman. One industry source said the pair are now considering a duet as a way to process the upheaval in their personal lives.

Describing the discussions, the source said, "Even back behind the Idol desk, people noticed a pull that went beyond a standard work friendship. Revisiting that bond through music now feels deliberate. There's now talk they're plotting to make their first duet a joint diss track against their exes – not in a petty way, but as a release that acknowledges what they've survived."

Another source emphasized that music offers a neutral ground for the two artists. Explaining the appeal of collaborating, the source said, "Music is Keith and Jenny's safest common language. It sits outside the noise of gossip and expectations. Working on songs together lets them test the waters without rushing definitions. They're determined to let the work speak before the headlines do."

Speculation about the pair has circulated for years. During their American Idol tenure, photographs of Urban leaning toward Lopez at public events fueled rumors, which Lopez added to by describing Urban as "so cute."

At the time, Kidman publicly dismissed the chatter, calling Lopez a "goddess," and the marriage continued for several years. Following Urban's split from Kidman, Lopez reportedly reached out to offer support.

One insider described her motivation, saying, "When Jenny heard what Keith was going through, she felt compelled to check in – not to make a statement, but to offer reassurance. She understands how isolating the end of a marriage can feel, and that empathy drove the contact."

Sources told RadarOnline that Urban appreciated Lopez's support during a period of intense public scrutiny. A person close to the singer said, "He hasn't taken lightly how Jennifer showed up for him when the narrative felt one-sided. With so many people automatically lining up behind Nicole, her willingness to listen without judgment mattered. That support has stuck with him."

Insiders added that discussions about a duet are ongoing and serious, noting that the pair share a similar intensity about their craft and see music as a natural place for their histories and current circumstances to intersect.

