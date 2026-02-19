Cardi B Reacts After Kehlani and Tyla's Surprise L.A. Tour Appearances

Cardi B is showing love for her friends and collaborators! The rapper, 33, shared heartfelt praise for Kehlani and Tyla after the stars made surprise appearances on her Little Miss Drama Tour in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, Cardi took to Instagram Stories to gush about Kehlani, 30.

"Kehlani!! You're such a beautiful soul, a talented artist and an amazing performer!! Your reaction to my show meant the world to me," she wrote.

Cardi continued, "I can't thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support."

The two performed their collaboration "Safe," the third single from Cardi's 2025 album Am I the Drama?, at the Feb. 16 Kia Forum show, Billboard reported.

Kehlani returned the love on Instagram, calling the concert "one of the best shows I've ever seen in my life."

She added, "BRAVO @iamcardib EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me. I've been watching this undeniable thing build for years... you are A SUPER STAR. I was emotional as hell for you. I laughed, I cheered, I lost my voice. EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10."

Cardi B Brings Out Blueface and GloRilla

Tyla, 24, also joined Cardi onstage, performing their hit "Nice Guy" from Am I the Drama? as well as her 2025 single "Chanel."

Cardi praised her collaborator, writing, "Tyla babyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage, thank you so much for bringing it to mine! Soo pretty and so talented... you deserve all the Chanel and more."

Tyla shared photos from the special evening, captioning them, "Thank u mama @iamcardib."

Cardi's Little Miss Drama Tour, which opened Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, continues to pack arenas across the country with stops in Atlanta, Toronto, New York City, and more.

According to People, during the opening night, the Bronx native had a heart-to-heart with fans, saying, "I just want to tell you, don't let nobody take your happiness away from you."

The L.A. shows were stacked with surprises beyond Kehlani and Tyla. Cardi also brought out Blueface and GloRilla, giving fans unexpected collaborations and high-energy performances.

During the tour, Cardi invited Kehlani backstage to perform her Grammy-winning track "Folded" solo, giving her space to shine.

Fans have praised Cardi for keeping the tour exciting and personal. Kehlani's and Tyla's appearances highlight Cardi's close relationships with her collaborators, showing genuine support and friendship in the music industry.

With upcoming stops, including Portland on Feb. 19, concertgoers can expect more surprises as Cardi B continues her sold-out tour.