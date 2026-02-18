Cardi B Axes $1.2M Party and Cuts Off Stefon Diggs as He Sends Lavish Gifts in Desperate Bid: Report

Cardi B has reportedly cut off contact with Stefon Diggs following their rumored split, even as the NFL player attempts to win her back with expensive gifts.

According to The U.S. Sun, Diggs has sent Chanel items and a $26,000 Rolex watch in what sources described as an effort to repair the relationship. The outlet reported that the gestures have not softened the rapper's stance.

A source told the outlet that Cardi is "very, very upset with him" and, for now, "considers herself a single mother." The insider added that she has "pretty much put up a wall between them."

The reported fallout follows a turbulent Super Bowl weekend, when fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on social media after the New England Patriots' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8.

Cardi B Addresses Split During 'Little Miss Drama' Tour

Days later, Cardi appeared to publicly signal the breakup during a sold-out Los Angeles stop on her Little Miss Drama tour. While addressing the crowd, she said, per X, "Just cause I ain't [expletive]-ing with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy..."

The comment, captured in fan videos shared online, came before she performed "Pretty & Petty," a diss track that references rapper BIA.

The couple welcomed a child together in November.

However, sources claim tensions escalated over Super Bowl weekend, prompting Cardi to cancel a lavish post-game celebration she had planned. The event was reportedly set to cost $1.2 million, covering flights, hotels, stadium suites and an extensive after-party.

According to The U.S. Sun, Diggs has tried repeatedly to reach Cardi since then.

"He has been trying to do everything to talk to her and see her, but she refuses to see or even speak to him since Super Bowl weekend," the source said.

Gifts Rejected, Contact Blocked

The insider further alleged that Diggs attempted to send presents to venues where Cardi was performing, but her team instructed security to refuse packages. "She doesn't want to interact with him at all," the source said.

Although Diggs is reportedly allowed to see their child, the source claimed he is not permitted to attend her shows "because she doesn't want any drama or potential issues."

The insider also said he tried to persuade her to attend his recent court appearance, but "she didn't answer him."

Diggs pleaded not guilty on Feb. 13 in Massachusetts Dedham District Court to battery and strangulation charges stemming from allegations by a former private chef, who claimed he struck and strangled her during a dispute over payment last December. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 1.

Meanwhile, Cardi appears focused on her performances and career. The source told The U.S. Sun she is "putting herself and her son first over a toxic relationship and someone who has deeply disappointed her."