Kali Uchis and The Sincerely Tour Affected by Violence in Guadalajara After El Mencho Killing

A scheduled stop on Kali Uchis's The Sincerely Tour was abruptly canceled Feb. 22 as one of Mexico's most violent security episodes in years unfolded following the confirmed death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The Colombian-American artist had been scheduled to perform in Guadalajara's Auditorio Telmex that evening, only days before her tour concludes in Mexico City as part of a North and South America run supporting her albums Orquídeas and Sincerely.

Security Chaos After a High-Profile Cartel Death

National and local authorities confirmed that El Mencho was killed in a military–federal operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, which triggered a wave of organized crime–related violence across Jalisco and multiple states in western Mexico. Roads were blocked with burning vehicles, and large-scale unrest prompted officials to suspend public activities and mass gatherings.

In Guadalajara, cultural events, concerts, sporting events, and other public fixtures were canceled or postponed due to lingering safety concerns. The Kali Uchis concert was among the first major cancellations announced by promoters and the venue itself, described as due to "circumstances beyond the artist's control."

What Happened With the Show

Organizers with OCESA, one of Mexico's largest concert promoters, confirmed via social media that the show would not take place and that ticket refunds would be provided according to the method of purchase. The cancellation was not framed as a reflection on Uchis herself or her team, but rather as a preventive measure in light of the rapidly changing security situation.

SE CANCELA EL CONCIERTO DE KALI UCHIS EN GUADALAJARA pic.twitter.com/QDxufvHs6t — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) February 22, 2026

Social media reactions from fans mirrored a mix of disappointment over the cancellation and concern about the broader unrest, with posts on platforms like Reddit indicating that ticket holders were trying to understand whether the violence directly affected the city and the venue area.

Broader Impact in Guadalajara and Jalisco

The suspension of Uchis's show was part of a wider disruption in the state of Jalisco, where authorities implemented "Código Rojo" safety protocols, and businesses, banks, schools, and cultural institutions scaled back operations to avoid exposure to potential violence tied to cartel retaliation.

Local reporting highlighted an unusually quiet and tense atmosphere in Guadalajara the following day, with residents urged to stay indoors as authorities worked to restore order.

Other concerts, theatrical performances, and public events were also affected, highlighting how deeply the unrest rippled through civic and cultural life in one of Mexico's largest cities.

As of now, there are no reports that the remainder of Kali Uchis's tour dates have been canceled. Her Mexico City performance later in the week is still scheduled as planned on official tour listings, though promoters have indicated they will remain alert to security developments