JoJo Siwa Explains Why She Stands Up for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter

JoJo Siwa is standing up for North West, showing her protective side over the 12-year-old after previously babysitting her.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, JoJo explained why she won't tolerate criticism aimed at the tween, who has already made waves in music and modeling.

JoJo revealed that she once confronted a choreographer's assistant who was "shading" North during a 2024 stage production of "The Lion King."

"I literally stopped him and I said, 'Listen, not in my studio,'" JoJo said. "Because I've been the 10-year-old that everybody says something bad about."

She added that people often single out North because of her famous parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Yahoo reported.

"I said, 'Tell me about anyone else's performance,' and he couldn't," JoJo recalled. Calling the situation "messed up," she continued, "'If we're gonna s--t on a 10-year-old, we're gonna not do it in my studio, so take a hike.'"

JoJo Siwa Reveals Why She Feels Protective Over North West https://t.co/UzguVO5QY0 — Kards Katch Up (@kardskatchup) February 23, 2026

Read more: JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Share Their Hopes for Marriage and Starting a Family

JoJo Siwa Praises North West for Independence

JoJo also praised North for how she has grown up, highlighting her achievements and independence.

"I'm so happy for her," JoJo said. "She's just figuring it out. She's just being herself, and I love it."

The young star has pursued music and even modeled in a SKIMS campaign, showing maturity beyond her age.

The interview also touched on JoJo's own journey. According to E! News, she shared that her iconic accessory line, JoJo's Bows, is back, offering designs for both kids and adults. "JoJo's Bows is coming back for kids, all designed by me," she said.

"Then, there's the Joelle Bows for the older demographic of people—and they are beautiful."

JoJo Siwa explained that the collection reflects her personal growth, from her colorful "pony-tail era" to her more refined "Joelle" phase.

"I finally have dialed in on the person that I actually am," she said. "And now bows is such a big part of my life that it just makes sense."