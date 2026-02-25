Cardi B Falls Through Trap Door During Little Miss Drama Tour in Seattle

Cardi B had a slippery moment on stage during her Little Miss Drama Tour in Seattle on Sunday when she fell into a trap door while performing her hit song "Press."

Fans quickly shared videos online showing the Grammy-winning rapper, born Belcalis Almánzar, stepping back and losing her footing before landing safely.

Despite the fall, Cardi B handled the incident with her usual humor and energy.

One of her backup dancers rushed to her side as she laughed off the mishap, and the lights dimmed shortly afterward.

Cardi later took to X to joke about the situation, writing, "Y'all I'm just little clumsy cuz I be moving too fast and too hype. F–K IT WE BALL.. but no seriously yesterday wasn't even my fault."

This Seattle tumble comes shortly after another fall earlier in February during her Las Vegas tour stop.

While performing "Thotiana" at the T-Mobile Arena, Cardi B fell backward off a chair while giving a lap dance, but she quickly recovered and continued performing, PageSix reported.

In that instance, she humorously blamed the government for the fall, saying to the crowd, "That was the government," before moving into her next song, "Pretty & Petty."

Cardi B takes another tumble on Little Miss Drama Tour, falls through trap door According to viral videos shared online, the "WAP" rapper was performing her hit "Press" when she fell backwards into a stage trap door. https://t.co/roIMMKIH3u pic.twitter.com/i1D2MviqmK — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) February 24, 2026

Cardi B Praised for Bouncing Back After Fall

Cardi B's ability to shake off accidents has impressed fans, many of whom praised her resilience.

"Love how you just can laugh at yourself and keep it moving! They want you to be embarrassed...for what?" wrote one fan on X. Another added, "Move fast, stay hype — just don't let that crown fall, queen. Yesterday might not have been your fault, but today you still winning."

According to Yahoo, Cardi sparked headlines for her bold remarks toward the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security, joking to the crowd, "If ICE come in here we gone jump they a-----... I've got some bear mace in the back. They ain't taking my fans."

DHS later responded, referencing Cardi's past comments about her time as a stripper.

The Little Miss Drama Tour, which supports her second studio album Am I the Drama?, kicked off in Palm Desert, California, and is slated for 35 shows.

"I perform for two hours and don't complain... I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people, that's why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees," she wrote.