Harry Styles Laughs Off Hair Rumors, Proving He's Not Sweating the Small Stuff

Harry Styles isn't letting hairline rumors get under his skin. The 32-year-old singer joked about his famous locks during the Wednesday, February 25, episode of Brittany Broski's "Royal Court" YouTube series, proving he's not one to take the internet too seriously.

Broski, 28, brought up a previous interview in which Styles had given conflicting answers about his first favorite song.

"Is there anything else you're lying about?" she asked. Styles grinned and admitted, "Yeah," before murmuring "Oh f***" under his breath.

When Broski asked if his teeth were fake, Styles quickly said no—and then teased, "This hairline, though," chuckling quietly as the audience laughed along, People reported.

Fans were quick to share their reactions online. "Him laughing at his own conspiracy theories is exactly why he's impossible not to like," one wrote, while another added, "DID HE JUST MAKE A HAIRLINE TRANSPLANT JOKE??" A third fan commented on his playful delivery: "The near-silent 'I'm just kidding' after he said that TOOK ME OUT... he's guilty."

Rumors about Styles possibly getting a hair transplant have circulated since 2022.

At that time, he told Rolling Stone that he hadn't even heard of the speculation until his collaborator Kid Harpoon mentioned it.

"What is it with baldness? ... It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad's bald, then you'll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn't bald, so fingers crossed," he joked.

Harry Styles Opens Up About Taking Time Off

Styles also poked fun at his fashion choices from his One Direction days, recalling the ultra-tight skinny jeans he wore.

"I wore, like, really, really tight jeans. I know that was kind of the time, but they were tighter than my legs were," he said. "It was like, wear a size — or three sizes — bigger."

According to US Magazine, beyond jokes, Styles opened up about taking time for himself after two years on the road during "Love on Tour."

"At the end of the tour, the idea of taking time out felt insane," he told The Sunday Times. "We'd finished the tour in July, and I was turning 30 in February. It was time for me to stop for a bit and pay some attention to other parts of my life."

The singer also shared his love for Italy, which taught him to slow down and enjoy life.

"When I was in Rome, the city just taught me how to slow down... sitting at a café and having a coffee, I didn't remember the last time I'd done that," he said.

Fans will soon see more of Styles' personality—and hair—on display with his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, releasing March 6.

He will then kick off his "Together, Together" tour in May, performing 50 shows across cities including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.