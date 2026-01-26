Harry Styles Explains Viral Vatican Moment as He Launches New Album Era

Harry Styles is opening up about the viral moment that had fans buzzing last year, revealing why he unexpectedly showed up at the Vatican during the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The British pop superstar also shared insights into his new musical era, launching with his fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and its lead single, "Aperture."

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Styles described how his Vatican sighting came about.

"I was getting a haircut in Rome," he said, "and I just heard all these people start shouting, 'Habemus papam! Habemus papam!' People just running down the street."

According to Indulge, his barber even joined in, chanting the Latin phrase, which translates to "we have a pope."

Intrigued by the commotion, Styles went over to see what was happening. He remembered noticing that the barber had unexpectedly paused mid-haircut.

"He was like, 'Habemus papam!' Then he finished up. I was like, 'Oh, I'm like a five-minute walk from there,' so I walked over. It was wild."

Back in May 2025, fans spotted Styles in the audience, and photos of him rapidly circulated across social media.

The conclave, held on May 7 and 8, 2025, followed the passing of Pope Francis' predecessor. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected, becoming the first American pope.

Harry Styles Reveals Inspiration Behind New Album

Styles joked about the experience, saying it was unusual to see someone else receiving so much public attention. "I was like, 'Who is this getting all this attention?'" he said.

Alongside explaining his Vatican adventure, Styles gave fans a glimpse into the inspiration behind his upcoming album. "I think a lot of the songwriting on the album is kind of classic pop songwriting," he said.

"It just came at a time when I was starting to go out dancing a lot more... the music I was hearing, the kinds of experiences with music I was having was starting to influence the music."

The pop star also shared the playful meaning behind his album's title. "Drink water all the time, but you're gonna have to pee occasionally," he explained, EW reported.

"You don't necessarily keep drinking. You can have a break from kissing if you want, or you could also drink water while you pee... the idea is you take a break from kissing to disco."