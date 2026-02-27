Beyoncé, Jay-Z Back Out of Cotswolds Estate Purchase After Discovering Flooding History

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly pulled out of plans to purchase a multimillion-dollar mansion in England after finding out that the property was in a flood-prone area, according to sources.

The music star couple, whose combined net worth is around $1.5 billion, had reportedly been negotiating to buy a $10.2 million, 58-acre plot in the Cotswolds. The land came with planning permission for a seven-bedroom house and had stirred up quite a local buzz.

However, concerns about flooding ultimately led them to reconsider.

A source told The Sun, "Beyonce and Jay-Z buying this plot of land was the talk of the Cotswolds."

The insider added, "So many locals were excited about them moving in." But despite the enthusiasm, the plan did not move forward.

"The plan appears to have fallen through," the source said. The insider continued, "The plot they were looking at has still not been sold and is now being developed by another couple." The source also noted, "It's a flood-prone area and that will definitely have put a dampener on proceedings — especially with all the rain we've had over the past month."

Flooding History Impacts High-Profile Cotswolds Properties

The Cotswolds for a long time has been a favorite getaway destination for celebrities who want to blend countryside living with privacy, yet still have London within reach.

According to a report by The Sun last December, Beyoncé, 44, and Jay-Z, 56, at one point, were thinking to move to this area after they got worried about the environment in California where they live with their children.

The duo got into the area that they even checked out the properties, and it was believed that the main draw was that they would get to build a giant and luxurious home for their family.

Flood risks in parts of the English countryside are the current concern of many and it is that way especially after heavy rains have caused damage to several properties.

The trouble comes just as some other famous faces are at the same time encountering similar issues.

Talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, together with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in June 2024, purchased a large estate in Oxfordshire for $20.2 million. The property was affected by the flood during Storm Bert in November. After the flooding, the couple decided to put it up for sale again at $30.3 million, according to People.