Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to Super Bowl 2026

Jay-Z attended Super Bowl 2026 on Sunday, February 8, with his daughters Blue Ivy, 14, and Rumi, 8, making for a star-studded family outing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The rapper, whose company Roc Nation has overseen the annual halftime show since 2019, brought his girls to support the much-anticipated performance by Bad Bunny.

Blue Ivy, who celebrated her 14th birthday last month, was spotted jumping for joy in a black Off-White letterman jacket, sunglasses, and jeans.

Her younger sister Rumi, sporting a white T-shirt and pink bunny backpack, followed close behind.

According to Billboard, the NFL shared a video on X showing Jay-Z guiding both girls across the field ahead of the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. "Jay is here," the official account captioned the clip.

While Beyoncé, mother to Blue, Rumi, and their twin brother Sir, 8, stayed home, the girls were no strangers to high-profile events.

JAY-Z with his daughters Rumi, & Blue Ivy at Seahawks vs Patriots for the Super Bowl #superbowl #superbowllx #superbowl2026 pic.twitter.com/8UW8GmKUza — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) February 8, 2026

Jay-Z Rocks 'The Game Needs Me' Hoodie at Super Bowl

They previously joined Jay-Z at the 2025 Las Vegas matchup and often accompanied Beyoncé on her recent Cowboy Carter and Renaissance tours.

Blue Ivy, in particular, showcased her talent as a backup dancer during songs like "My Power" and "Déjà Vu," earning praise from her mother for her growing confidence and fearlessness.

"Blue is fearless," Beyoncé said, noting that her daughter has learned to trust herself more with each performance, ENews reported.

The Carter family's Super Bowl appearance continued a tradition of combining family support with public appearances. Jay-Z's hoodie reading "The Game Needs Me" drew attention, reflecting both his involvement in Roc Nation and his playful engagement with fans.

Blue and Rumi mirrored the family's flair, charming the crowd with smiles and waves as they navigated the stadium alongside their father.

Super Bowl 2026 featured a wide-ranging entertainment slate, including Green Day opening the ceremony, Charlie Puth performing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones delivering "Lift Every Voice and Sing."