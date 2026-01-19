Making Grandma Pay? Jay-Z Paternity Case Ends with Shocking Six-Figure Sanction — But Alleged Son Claims It's Not Over

Jay-Z's long-running paternity battle finally reached its end after years of back-and-forth. A California judge dropped a final order, effectively ending the case—at least on paper.

Now, Rymir Satterthwaite's godmother is responsible for covering the legal bills instead of Jay-Z. That's a pretty dramatic end to one of hip-hop's most stubborn legal dramas.

The case centers on Rymir Satterthwaite, a 33-year-old man who has long claimed that Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, is his biological father. While Jay-Z has consistently denied the allegation, courts across multiple jurisdictions have dismissed related claims over the years.

According to reporting byAllHipHop, a federal judge recently ordered Satterthwaite's godmother and former guardian, Lillie Coley, to pay more than $119,000 in attorneys' fees to Jay-Z.

The judge ruled that Coley "shall take nothing" from the rapper, dismissing her claims with prejudice under California's anti-SLAPP statute. The law is designed to deter lawsuits that improperly target protected speech or lawful legal action, and the court concluded that Coley's claims lacked merit after years of repeated filings.

Public reaction to the ruling was swift, particularly on social media platforms, which is where The Neighborhood Talks case has long drawn attention.

As online discussion grew, one commenter criticized Jay-Z's refusal to take a DNA test, writing, "This make me not like Jay-Z no more. Like the only ppl ducking paternity test is men that know it's probably theirs." Another commenter focused on the financial imbalance, adding, "Imagine having to pay a billionaire money," per Atlanta Black Star.

Other reactions centered on who was ordered to pay the legal fees. One commenter expressed frustration with the outcome, stating, "Makin grandma pay is wild [100%] loss respect."

Satterthwaite has maintained that his efforts are about legal fairness rather than money. Addressing the ruling on social media, he shared his view of the case's status.

He wrote on X, "It's not over until we win; we never had our day in court for merits of case. Nobody wants to see the proof of fraud and under age woman. Deeds, affidavits, property tax. Privilege speech of lies does qualify for anti slapp protection." He followed that statement with a brief message, adding, "Keep going."

On Instagram, Satterthwaite reiterated his position regarding the sanctions, writing, "Fraud is NOT protected speech. As I said the $119,000 was a Publicity Stunt cuse J's attorney Micheal Fingermann in NJ disappeared on him & now is in default."

In response, one commenter pushed back, stating, "Federal judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice which means you just posting shit for attention now."

Jay-Z has previously addressed the rumors through his music. In the song "Heard About Us," from his joint album The Carters, he raps, "For the thousandth time, the kid ain't mine / Online they call me dad, kiddingly."