Rap Icons Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube Pursue Ex-Partner for Multi-Million-Dollar Fraud

Hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are taking legal action against a former business partner, accusing the company of multi-million-dollar fraud tied to their rap supergroup Mount Westmore.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims Westside Merchandising made false promises to secure a licensing deal for tour merchandise and then failed to pay large sums owed under the contract.

Mount Westmore — which also includes E-40 and Too Short — formed in 2020.

The group says Westside Merchandising convinced them to sign by claiming it had strong retail partnerships that would place their merchandise in stores nationwide, not just at concert venues.

According to the complaint, those promises played a major role in their decision to move forward with the deal.

The rappers allege the company did not provide proper accounting records.

Reports they reviewed showed about $808,000 in merchandise sales from concerts, more than $90,000 from retail stores, and roughly $13,000 from online sales.

Although the artists received a large advance payment, they claim hundreds of thousands of dollars remain unpaid.

The dispute, however, goes both ways. Westside Merchandising filed its own lawsuit in November 2024, accusing the group of breaching their contract.

The company claims it paid more than $1.3 million in connection with what was supposed to be a 60-date tour, Obgist reported.

According to Westside, the tour never fully happened, and the group only performed a limited number of shows.

John Fowler, an attorney for Westside Merchandising, strongly denied the fraud claims. In a statement, he said, "The countersuit is full of falsehoods and fabrication, and reeks of desperation."

He added that the company believes the artists failed to meet their own contractual duties and caused significant financial damage.