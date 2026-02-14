Big U Makes Bold Move to Expose Cooperating Witnesses in Explosive Federal RICO Case

Eugene "Big U" Henley has filed a motion demanding that federal prosecutors disclose the identities of all cooperating witnesses in his ongoing racketeering case, intensifying his pretrial battle as he faces dozens of serious charges.

Henley, an alleged figure tied to the Rollin' 60s, is currently behind bars fighting a federal indictment that includes 43 counts, among them murder, kidnapping and extortion. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

According to AllHipHop, Henley's latest court filing seeks to compel the government to turn over the names of every cooperating witness connected to the investigation. The request reportedly includes both known informants and any "unknown" cooperators whose statements were summarized by federal agents without being identified to the defense.

HotNewHipHop reports that Henley's legal team is asking the court to require prosecutors to produce a wide range of related materials. These include reports, recordings, proffer statements, debrief notes and documentation connected to each witness's cooperation.

The motion also asks for the disclosure of any benefit given in exchange for the testimony, including plea agreements, reduced sentences, financial compensation, and other benefits.

As per the filing quoted in the publication, the defense states that the prosecution is relying on the stories of informants while hiding important factors of credibility from examination. They contend that without access to the witnesses' identities, statements and cooperation agreements, Henley cannot adequately challenge motives, inconsistencies or potential incentives to fabricate allegations.

The push for greater transparency comes as Henley has also raised concerns about his jail conditions. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, he argued that the confiscation of his CPAP breathing machine, the withholding of legal materials and interference with correspondence have hindered his ability to prepare a defense.

Henley's witness disclosure motion is viewed as one of the most significant pretrial maneuvers in the case. If granted, it could allow the defense to scrutinize the government's use of cooperating witnesses ahead of trial.

The case is currently scheduled to go before a jury on May 5, 2026. If convicted on the federal racketeering charges, Henley could face decades in prison.

