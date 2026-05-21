Snoop Dogg Files Motion to Be Removed From Drakeo the Ruler Wrongful Death Suit

Snoop Dogg is asking a court to remove his company from a wrongful death lawsuit tied to the 2021 killing of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, arguing that he had no role in running the event where the tragedy happened.

The motion comes as part of an ongoing legal battle over the deadly stabbing at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." festival. In court documents filed this week, Snoop Dogg's LLC is seeking summary judgment, which would dismiss the claims against the company entirely, TMZ reported.

The filing states the company should not be held responsible because it did not organize, manage, or control the festival operations.

Snoop Dogg says his company isn't liable in Drakeo the Ruler concert death lawsuit. According to the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., his company only had a limited role as a performer. He said SDLLC signed a performance contract for a one-hour set and nothing more. The legal filing explains that the agreement "does not require the artist to control the premises or manage the event."

Snoop also stated in his declaration that SDLLC never signed any lease or license for Exposition Park, where the stabbing occurred. He further said his company had no ownership or control over the venue and was not involved in hiring security or planning safety measures.

Snoop Dogg Says His Company Isn’t Liable in Drakeo the Ruler Concert Death Lawsuit https://t.co/OhJzZ2SHIH — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) May 20, 2026

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Snoop Dogg Pushes Court to Drop Him From Lawsuit

The court documents also emphasize that no employees or representatives of Snoop's company were present during the backstage incident where Drakeo was attacked. His legal team argues that the company had no connection to the individuals involved in the fatal stabbing and no role in the events leading up to it.

According to Billboard, Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was killed in December 2021 after being stabbed backstage at the music festival.

His family later filed lawsuits accusing several organizers and companies of failing to provide proper security. Those lawsuits name multiple defendants, including major entertainment companies and promoters. The claims argue that inadequate safety measures contributed to Drakeo's death during the crowded event.

Snoop's filing is part of a wider push by several defendants to be dismissed from the case.

In similar legal action, the operator of BMO Stadium was also recently removed from parts of the lawsuit after a judge ruled the fatal incident did not occur on its property.

Snoop Dogg's legal team is now urging the court to fully remove SDLLC from the case before it proceeds to trial later this year.