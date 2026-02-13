D4vd's Parents Challenge Court Order to Testify in Ongoing Grand Jury Investigation of Celeste Rivas

The family of D4vd is challenging a court order requiring them to testify before a California grand jury investigating the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Celeste was found deceased in D4vd's Tesla in late 2025 while the artist was on tour. It has been reported that the authorities have not laid any charges against D4vd who has consistently denied any association and has also been seen cooperating with the involvement of law enforcement at the time of the initial inquiry. The investigation was launched on September 8 after a call that reported a bad smell that made the police discover the body that was already decomposed.

According to TMZ, prosecutors have already heard testimony from individuals close to the singer, including his manager Robert Morgenroth and friend Neo Langston.

The assistant district attorneys reportedly plan to call D4vd's family members, David Sr., Colleen, and Caleb Burke, to testify.

However, the family is resisting the court's request, arguing that their due process rights are being violated.

Legal documents obtained by the outlet state that the family was provided redacted affidavits supporting the subpoenas, leaving them "unsure why they are considered material witnesses in the case" and without the opportunity to challenge that designation.

The appeal court has 10 days to respond to the motion.

Timeline and Investigation Details

Celeste's family had reported her missing three times prior to her death. Additionally, at the time, she was in a relationship with D4vd. Her brother stated that she had intended to go see a movie with him the night she went missing. The investigators are of the opinion that the killing of the teenage girl might have occurred back in 2025 spring.

Per LA Times, it has been stated that her body could have been partly frozen in the car, and the police are continuing their investigation at the same time to know if there might have been any other people who helped in getting rid of the body.

Items found in D4vd's Hollywood Hills rental home, including a burn cage incinerator and a chainsaw, were documented by private investigator Steve Fischer, who was hired by the property owners. Police have not disclosed what, if any, significance these items carry in the investigation.

Grand juries in California serve an "investigative" function, primarily focused on issuing subpoenas and compelling witnesses to testify. They do not formally determine guilt or participate in the trial process.

After testifying, D4vd's manager described prosecutors as "very pushy" when questioning him about his interactions with law enforcement, claiming, "It wasn't my responsibility to get involved," per TMZ.