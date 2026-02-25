Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Gets WikiFeet Rating After Barefoot Podcast Moment

Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, got fans talking after showing his bare feet during the premiere of his new podcast, "Friends Keep Secrets," on Tuesday.

The music producer, 37, lounged barefoot on a couch while chatting with his best friend, Lil Dicky, and Lil Dicky's wife, Kristin Batalucco.

Viewers noticed dirt on his soles and toes, prompting a flood of reactions online.

At one point during the show, Blanco kicked back, rubbed his feet together, and even intentionally passed gas for comedic effect. "Wait, see if you guys could pick this up," he said, letting the moment unfold on camera, PageSix reported.

Fans quickly shared clips on social media, with some expressing shock at his behavior.

One X user wrote, "I have never been more disappointed in Selena than I am right now," while another commented, "Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better."

Selena Gomez urged to divorce Benny Blanco after he exposes his dirty feet, farts in podcast video #selenagomez https://t.co/xioDi9BVBf — Katherine Greek (@GreekKathe25509) February 25, 2026

Benny Blanco Reveals Unusual Hygiene Habits

Blanco's unusual moment isn't the first time his personal habits have raised eyebrows.

In November 2024, he told People that he doesn't shower every day, saying, "Some people I know shower two to three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy."

He also described his signature scent as "a hodgepodge... a little bit like man, a little bit feminine," explaining that he enjoys creating a unique aroma.

Despite the viral podcast incident, Blanco and Gomez appear happy together. The couple married in November 2025, and Gomez, 33, has publicly shared why she fell for the producer.

In an Instagram Story, she noted Blanco's humor, thoughtfulness, and playful side, highlighting that he even gets her favorite Taco Bell Mexican pizza.

Fans' reactions to the barefoot moment have ranged from playful to critical.

According to TMZ, some joked about rating Blanco on WikiFeet, while others questioned how Gomez handles the "full, unfiltered bottom-view experience."

Despite the reactions, Blanco seemed unfazed and continued the podcast comfortably, embracing the casual, unpolished vibe.