Iron Maiden Drops Shocking Phone Ban for Aussie Tour – Fans Furious or Thrilled?

Iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden is set to continue its Run For Your Lives tour with a controversial new rule for Australian concert-goers: a strict phone ban.

The band, known for hits like Run to the Hills and The Trooper, will return to Australia in May 2026 to conclude the tour's local leg, before wrapping up globally in Japan in November. Tour manager Rod Smallwood explained that the measure follows the success of a similar approach during the European shows last year.

"It was really special on our European dates last year to see that the vast majority of our fans appreciated and respected our request to severely limit their use of phones at our concerts," Smallwood said via the band's website, as cited by UNILAD.

He added, "Our fans' understanding and cooperation made a colossal difference to the atmosphere of every show and increased the enjoyment enormously for the band and fans alike."

As reported by Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, the announcement instructs attendees to "enjoy the show in the moment rather than film on their phones" and to keep devices in their pockets.

Online reactions have been mixed, with some fans expressing frustration over safety and communication concerns. One wrote, "I think that's why I'm iffy about the phone ban just because when they first announced it I had in my mind that we were going to get more filming of it, I love watching all the photos come out but I was hoping for a lot more film of it, just hope next tour it's all figured out."

Another raised safety concerns, noting, "Idk like it seems kinda unsafe to go phone free in an arena...imagine losing your friend in the crowd or trying to find your ride home while 23,000 are also trying to get their phones."

Some fans argued the rule is manageable, with one pointing out, "Is it not a normal thing to arrange a spot to meet if you get separated or just say meet at the car after the show? Surely that's just common sense."

Iron Maiden is not alone in enforcing such restrictions. Artists including Bob Dylan, Jack White, Placebo, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Ghost have all adopted phone-free policies or used devices like Yondr Pouches to limit screen use at concerts.

The band's move shows how hard it is to enjoy live events in real time and record them at the same time. Fans and critics alike will soon see how Australia responds when Iron Maiden takes the stage.