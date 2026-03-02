Tasha K Claims 50 Cent Is Cooking Up Secret Plan To Expose T.I. & Tiny's Dark Allegations

Blogger Tasha K alleges that rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is working on a documentary focusing on T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris, and the allegations against them. The claim has not been confirmed by 50 Cent or the couple.

Introducing her allegation on Twitter Saturday night, Tasha K said, "Urgent message to the Harris family and their dwarf looking sons.... Fresh on my desk from sources connected to 50 cent's team," adding that the project would examine "their alleged drugging and assault accusations."

She also noted the speculative nature of the report, writing, "Of course, this doesn't have any official confirmation from either side or credible back-ups to this allegation."

Tasha K referenced 50 Cent's history in documentary production to contextualize her claim. She stated, "He got a lot of flack for executive producing the Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix. So we know it's in the Queens superstar's arsenal."

The alleged documentary rumor arises amid the public feud between the artists, which intensified after 50 Cent reportedly backed out of a Verzuz battle with T.I. Acknowledging the ongoing conflict, Tasha K wrote, "Since then, King Harris and Domani have joined their father in dissing Curtis Jackson on wax, while he just lets his Internet trolling do the talking."

T.I. and Tiny have long denied multiple allegations against them, including claims of sex trafficking, drugging, sexual assault, and sexual battery. Regarding these allegations, Tasha K noted, "While these claims remain unfounded in courts of law, a 2024 civil lawsuit did see a dismissal. They have denied all these allegations in the past, and will most likely continue to do so."

She also highlighted the potential legal complications, stating, "This alleged documentary would get into hot legal water considering the lack of legal success from the couple's accusers."

50 Cent has not publicly addressed the claim, and the alleged documentary remains unconfirmed. Tasha K concluded, "We'll see if Fif himself steps in to clarify this or if the allegation vanishes without a follow-up."

Meanwhile, in separate news, according to AllHipHop King Harris posted FBI documents suggesting 50 Cent cooperated with federal agents in 2009 regarding Jimmy Henchman's murder case.

The documents indicate 50 Cent placed an anonymous tip about Lowell "Lodi Mack" Fletcher's death, claiming he feared for his life and accused Henchman of retaliation. Henchman was later convicted and sentenced to life.

King Harris shared the documents amid an ongoing feud with 50 Cent, which began over a canceled Verzuz battle and escalated with social media posts and T.I.'s diss track The Right One.