J.D. Graham Reveals Broken Neck and Back Following Horrific Interstate Accident

Country singer J.D. Graham is recovering after a terrifying interstate accident left him with multiple severe injuries.

The Oklahoma-born artist shared an update from his hospital bed on Wednesday, February 25, showing himself in a neck brace and hospital gown.

"I'm barely alive here. Thank you, guys, I'm still discombobulated but my daughter said that people are helping me out with some things ... broken back, broken ribs, broken heart," Graham said in a Facebook Reel.

According to People, he also revealed that his dog had died in the crash. "It's a tragedy, and thank you guys for the support. I hope to see you soon. I'm not too worried about music stuff right now, I just have to get better," he added.

Graham's family shared additional details on GoFundMe, explaining the crash occurred on February 24 when Graham was hit by one semi-truck and slammed into another.

First responders had to cut him from his vehicle before he was flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Texas.

"He has a broken neck, a broken back, and several broken ribs, and he will be unable to walk for some time," wrote his daughters, Destiny and Sydney.

J.D. Graham Faces Long Recovery

The family also noted that Graham's wife, Amy, recently completed her battle with cancer and is unable to work at the moment, making the recovery period even more challenging.

"When he is finally able to return home, he will have a long road ahead with extensive physical and mental rehabilitation. It's going to take time, patience, and a lot of strength," they said.

Fans and the music community have rallied around Graham, raising over $50,000 through the GoFundMe, DailyMail reported.

A benefit concert is also planned at Bird's Nest Listening Room in Dunn, North Carolina, to support the family during this difficult time.

Graham has a history of resilience. In 2017, a catastrophic car accident led to a five-year prison sentence in Arizona.

During that time, he launched a music program for inmates, raising over $20,000 and helping more than 200 participants through songwriting.

Since his release, he has produced acclaimed albums including Razorwire Sunrise (2019), Pound of Rust (2023), and Sergeant of Sorrow (2024). His upcoming album, Uppers and Downers, is set to be released on March 6.