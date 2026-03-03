Cardi B Appears to Slam Stefon Diggs After Patriots' Super Bowl Loss

Cardi B seems ready to move on from ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

During her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in San Francisco on February 27, the 33-year-old rapper delivered a fiery performance that many interpreted as a message to the NFL star.

"Who you playing with, motherfer?" Cardi shouted on stage. "You ain't never had a bad bitch like this... Never in your motherfin' life. None of them bitches fin' with me."

She also quoted her own song, Principal: "Can't be out here playin' with a bitch like me / There's nas out here prayin' for a bitch like me. I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with."

Cardi and Diggs, 32, had been a high-profile NFL power couple during the 2025-26 season, but sources confirmed to US Weekly that the pair split just days before the Super Bowl.

An insider revealed that their relationship had been "rocky for a while," with ups and downs, and that Cardi felt betrayed multiple times.

"Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better," the source added.

The couple welcomed a son together in November 2025, adding to Cardi's family of four children with ex-husband Offset: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 17 months.

Diggs himself has six children with five different women, four of whom were born in 2025.

Cardi B Focuses on Music and Kids

Cardi has been vocal about prioritizing her music and tour over relationship drama.

A source told Us Weekly that she is "single and putting herself out there again" and "feels free."

Another source told People that Cardi "pulled back" from the relationship because she "couldn't trust him" and wanted to focus on her kids and career.

Her stage remarks were not the first time Cardi appeared to reference Diggs publicly.

On February 15, during a performance in Inglewood, California, she introduced her song "Pretty & Petty" by saying, "Just because I ain't f***ing with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy."

After the Super Bowl, Cardi and Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling speculation about the end of their relationship.

According to Page Six, while the rapper clarified via X that "not everything is a shot or personal" and that she often repeats lyrics on stage, fans are reading her San Francisco performance as a direct message to Diggs.