The ongoing civil trial of rapper and producer Kanye West took a dramatic turn this week when a key witness for the plaintiff arrived at court with visibly injured fingers, prompting sharp remarks from West's legal team.

Jeromy Holding, a handyman who worked on renovations for West's Ando House, had reportedly suffered cuts requiring partial reattachment of his pinky prior to testifying. Holding was called by attorneys for Tony Saxon, who alleges unsafe working conditions and unpaid wages during construction of West's $57 million Los Angeles mansion.

In court, Kanye West's representative Milo Yiannopoulos addressed the unusual circumstances surrounding Holding. A neutral observer might note that Yiannopoulos's remarks framed the witness's appearance as remarkable.

"You are correct that Jeromy Holding testified yesterday. Jeremy, the plaintiff's star witness, the guy Tony Saxon called upon to speak about construction and site safety on the Ando house site," Yiannopoulos said.

The attorney then questioned the credibility of the testimony while referencing Holding's injuries. "The guy who sliced three of his own fingers off last week. What a sad world," Yiannopoulos added, in a statement obtained by The Mirror.

Saxon's lawsuit, originally filed in 2023, alleges West maintained unsafe labor conditions, excessive work hours, and wrongful termination practices during the mansion renovation. Holding's testimony included descriptions of how West's project plans changed a lot. For example, they went from a "bomb shelter" to a "recording studio" and even a "monastery" idea before settling on a "playground" design.

A source close to West's legal team told The Mirror that Yiannopoulos believes Saxon exaggerated claims about injuries and project mismanagement. "Saxon was overpaid and underqualified, and should have quit while he was ahead. He should have taken his quarter of a million dollars and run," Yiannopoulos said.

The lawyer also emphasized that West himself had been unfairly portrayed. "He's trying to figure out if anything Tony Saxon has ever said is true," Yiannopoulos said, adding that the plaintiff may have misrepresented injuries to both the court and medical professionals.

West has consistently denied the allegations, and the trial continues to explore conflicting accounts of wages, labor conditions, and project oversight at the Ando House.