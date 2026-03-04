Barry Manilow Reveals Tough Recovery From Lung Cancer Surgery but Promises Comeback

Barry Manilow says he is "getting stronger" after lung cancer surgery forced him to postpone several tour dates, and he is promising fans that he will return to the stage soon.

In a video shared Tuesday on X, the 82-year-old Grammy winner smiled and offered hopeful news after what he previously called a "very depressing visit" with his surgeon, Billboard reported.

"Hi everyone, Barry Manilow here. Well, looks like I made it, and I look fabulous, right?" he joked.

"It's been a long ride, and since I have no patience, it's been agony. But I am getting stronger."

Manilow first revealed in December 2025 that he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer.

Doctors found a cancerous spot on his left lung after he battled bronchitis. He later underwent surgery to remove it and postponed his January arena shows to recover.

Last month, after meeting with his surgeon again, Manilow shared that he was not physically ready for the demands of a full concert.

He said he had been walking on a treadmill three times a day but still could not sing more than three songs in a row.

His doctor told him, "Barry, you won't be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren't ready yet."

Barry Manilow shares hopeful health update following cancer scare: 'I made it' https://t.co/XvQciKZwua — HELLO! (@hellomag) March 4, 2026

Barry Manilow Says 'I Wasn't Ready'

"I had a feeling he'd say that," Manilow admitted. "Deep down ... my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready."

As a result, he rescheduled shows that were set to run from late February through mid-March.

He is now looking ahead to his Las Vegas residency at the end of March and arena dates beginning again in April.

According to FoxNews, despite the setback, Manilow shared uplifting career news. His latest single, "Once Before I Go," reached the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

The song is the lead single from his upcoming album, What a Time. "How do you like that? I'm 100 years old with a top ten single on the pop charts," he joked.

He thanked producer Clive Davis for recommending the song and expressed gratitude to radio stations and fans.

"I also wanna say thank you to all of you for your messages of support these last couple of months," he said.

Manilow, whose first top 10 hit was 1974's "Mandy," said he is eager to return to performing. "I am so looking forward to getting back on stage," he shared. "When I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!"