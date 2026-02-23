Barry Manilow Shares Emotional Update as Cancer Recovery Forces Show Postponements

Barry Manilow is taking more time to heal after his lung cancer surgery, prompting the postponement of several upcoming shows.

The 82-year-old singer, known for hits like "Copacabana" and "Mandy," shared an emotional update on social media Friday, February 20, explaining that his body isn't ready for a full 90-minute performance yet.

"I was sure that I would be able to do the arena shows in a few weeks," Manilow wrote on Instagram. "But my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready."

According to Billboard, he described a "very depressing visit" with his surgeon, who confirmed that his lungs needed more recovery time before he could safely perform.

Originally, Manilow had planned arena concerts from February 27 through March 17, but these first 13 shows will now be rescheduled.

His doctor, however, indicated it's still "likely" he could perform in Las Vegas on March 26–28 and April 2–4.

Manilow expressed his apologies to fans, saying, "I'm SO, SO sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again!"

📣 New Podcast! "Barry Manilow Postpones More Shows After ‘Depressing’ Doctor’s Visit Following Cancer Surgery" on @Spreaker https://t.co/RvrQKTD18c — Music News Radio (@____groove) February 23, 2026

Barry Manilow Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Manilow was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in late 2025 after a relapse of bronchitis. He underwent surgery in mid-January to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung.

Despite the setback, the singer shared earlier in February that his surgery was successful, noting he felt "great" and was recovering well.

"Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK," Manilow said in a December 2025 post, US Magazine reported.

"The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and 'I Love Lucy reruns.'"

Manilow admitted that despite exercising daily on the treadmill, he could only sing a few songs at a time before needing a break.

"Deep down, I wanted to go back," he wrote, "but my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready."

He reassured fans that once he returns, he will come back fully prepared, expressing gratitude for their support.