Barry Manilow Postpones Las Vegas Residency as He Recovers From Lung Cancer Surgery

Barry Manilow is taking time to focus on his health after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tissue from his left lung.

The 82-year-old singer shared a reassuring update on February 4 via social media.

"I want to share an update with you all. I'm doing great and recovering very well after my surgery," Manilow wrote.

"I've been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic."

The legendary performer announced in December 2025 that a cancerous spot had been discovered on his lung following a series of routine medical tests, US Magazine reported.

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," he explained, noting that doctors do not believe the cancer has spread. He added that no chemotherapy or radiation is required at this stage.

While the procedure was successful, Manilow has postponed his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

"With my doctor's guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21 so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that's kicking off at the end of February," he said.

"Having a few weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered! Tickets for the postponed Vegas dates will be refunded."

Barry Manilow Announces March Westgate Shows

Manilow is still scheduled to return to the Westgate for performances on March 26, 27, and 28.

According to Yahoo, his arena tour will begin in Tampa, Florida, on February 27 and includes stops in Nashville, Orlando, Charleston, Portland, and other cities, concluding in Duluth, Georgia, on April 29.

The singer also reflected on his ongoing commitment to performing despite his health challenges.

"Ironically, I feel great and have no symptoms," he shared. Manilow's medical journey follows previous battles with throat cancer, bronchial pneumonia, heart issues, a mouth tumor, and hip surgery.

He credited his family for helping him stay grounded during these trials, saying, "They kept me grounded and reminded me of what truly matters."

Even while recovering, Manilow continues to make music. His latest single, "Once Before I Go," released in September, recently hit the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart — more than five decades after his first chart appearance with 1974's "Mandy."

Fans can take comfort in knowing the music icon is on the mend and ready to return to the stage soon.

