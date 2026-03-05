Twisted Sister Taps Sebastian Bach as New Frontman Following Dee Snider's Resignation

Legendary heavy metal band Twisted Sister has announced that rock singer Sebastian Bach will serve as the group's lead vocalist for several upcoming shows after longtime frontman Dee Snider stepped down due to health issues.

The band shared the news in a statement released March 3. Founding guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda confirmed that Bach will take over singing duties for select tour dates scheduled for this fall.

"Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and front man Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall," the statement said.

The band also noted that the appearances will not interfere with Bach's solo touring plans.

The announcement came about a month after Snider resigned from the band because of ongoing health challenges.

The 70-year-old rocker previously shared that he suffers from degenerative arthritis and heart-related concerns after decades of intense touring and performances.

"I don't know of any other way to rock," Snider said earlier when discussing his decision to step away, People reported.

"The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self."

Sebastian Bach Recalls Painting Twisted Sister Logo

Bach, 57, quickly shared his excitement with fans after the news became public. Posting on Instagram, he said stepping into the role felt almost unreal.

"What a feeling! I am in shock! I am the Lead Singer of Twisted Sister," Bach wrote. "I am absolutely honored and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favorite music and musicians of my whole life."

According to Bach, he and Snider spoke on the phone for about 45 minutes before the announcement was made public. The conversation was emotional for both musicians.

"We were both kind of emotional on the phone," Bach said, adding that he has "nothing but respect for Dee" and has always admired him as both a performer and a friend.

According to Billboard, the singer also revealed that he had been a longtime fan of the band. As a teenager, he even painted the Twisted Sister logo on the back of his denim jacket during his high school years.

The band had originally planned a 50th anniversary tour, but those plans were temporarily canceled after Snider's resignation in February.