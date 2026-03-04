Cardi B Fights to Collect Every Cent from Tasha K as She Demands Proof of Blogger's Earnings

The long-drawn-out case of Cardi B and blogger Tasha K is taking a new turn, with Cardi B asking for more evidence of Tasha K's financial information as part of a move to collect a multimillion-dollar judgment against the blogger.

According to TMZ, recent court filings from Tasha K's bankruptcy case in Florida show that Cardi B is requesting the blogger appear for an in-person examination regarding her bank accounts and income sources. The rapper's attempt to enforce a $3.9 million defamation judgment awarded in her favor ties the request.

Tasha K's comments about Cardi B's alleged drug use and behavior led to the case. Cardi B sued over these comments, and the court agreed with her and gave her millions of dollars in damages.

As part of the ongoing settlement process, Cardi B is also requesting documentation detailing Tasha K's earnings. The filings indicate that the rapper is seeking records connected to income generated from YouTube and other social media platforms, along with copies of tax returns and additional financial statements.

Per The Sporting News, the move comes nearly a year after both parties reached an agreement intended to resolve the matter. Tasha K agreed to a structured payment plan in March 2025 that would cover part of the $3.9 million judgment.

That deal included Tasha K agreeing to pay back $1.2 million over five years. The settlement also included limits on future comments about Cardi B. The blogger had to promise not to say anything bad about the rapper on her platforms.

Another important part of the deal was financial openness. Tasha K's business was supposed to send Cardi B's lawyers regular updates on its finances, like quarterly records that would let them see how much money it was making and how much it owed.

Cardi B is now reportedly trying to make sure that those terms are followed by asking for sworn testimony about Tasha K's bank accounts and income. The in-person exam would let her lawyers ask the blogger directly about her financial disclosures.

The new legal move shows how important the defamation case is and how hard Cardi B is working to get back every dollar she is owed.

Cardi B and Tasha K have not said anything publicly about the most recent court filings.