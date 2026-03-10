JoJo Siwa's Relationship Crisis? Crying Spells Spark Fans' Worry Over Chris Hughes Romance

JoJo Siwa has caused concern among her fans after appearing emotional in her latest social media video after spending some time with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes.

The 22-year-old entertainer was seen crying during a car ride shortly after Hughes returned to Britain following a visit to the United States. The emotional clip led followers to question whether the couple's long-distance romance might be facing difficulties.

According to a report from Mirror, the pair formed a strong connection after meeting on the reality program Celebrity Big Brother. Their bond reportedly developed quickly, with Siwa calling off a previous engagement soon after leaving the show before confirming her relationship with Hughes.

Despite frequently sharing positive updates about their relationship online, the latest video appeared to show the emotional strain of separation.

The Sun reported that in the clip posted on social media, Siwa reflected on the challenges of saying goodbye after spending time together. She said, "It does get much harder. It never, ever gets easier."

Hughes also responded to the emotional moment publicly. In reaction to the video, he wrote, "This breaks my heart to see after the best week."

The couple's relationship has attracted significant attention since becoming public. Siwa, who first gained fame on the reality series Dance Moms, and Hughes, known for appearing on Love Island, have continued to share glimpses of their relationship with fans.

Their romance recently included a reunion at Siwa's brother's wedding after Hughes spent time working abroad covering the Winter Olympics in Italy for the BBC.

While the emotional video sparked concern among fans, the pair have previously spoken openly about their hopes for the future together.

In an earlier interview cited by the outlet, Siwa discussed the possibility of starting a family with Hughes. She said, "I have names that I really, really like and that I've spoken to him about. But I've never said them publicly."

She also described the relationship as something she believes is meant to last. Siwa explained, "Yeah, obviously. Honestly, I obviously knew how much I adored him and how much I loved him."

She added that their families have become close as the relationship progressed. Siwa said, "But now that we're this much further along, I have a relationship with his family. He has a relationship with my family. It just feels like destiny."

The singer also spoke about imagining life as a parent in the future. She said, "I talk about it to Chris all the time... I don't know if I would want my kid to dance."

Hughes has also addressed the topic of long-term plans for the relationship.

Reflecting on their future, he said, "We genuinely speak to each other about this, I would be lying if I said we didn't."

He continued by explaining how their feelings influence those conversations. Hughes said, "When you're besotted with each other and in love with someone, I think it's fun to look forward to those things."

He added, "Of course I want to get married to her, I would never shy away from that. And one day I want to have children."

For now, the emotional moment has left fans debating whether the couple's tears reflect a temporary challenge or simply the reality of maintaining a relationship across continents.