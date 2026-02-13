JoJo Siwa Brings Gut Health Talk to Harvard Business School, Calls It 'Unforgettable'

JoJo Siwa brought her signature energy to Harvard Business School on Thursday, February 12, sharing insights on gut health with students in what she described as "might be the coolest thing I've ever done."

The dancer, singer, and entrepreneur posted photos of herself on the Harvard campus, captioning the visit as "the incredible honor" of speaking alongside her partners at gut health company Belli Welli.

She said presenting to a room "full of brilliant minds, passionate entrepreneurs, and future changemakers was truly unforgettable."

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to do this," Siwa wrote on Instagram.

"What a dream. Moments like this remind me why I love what I do and how important it is to keep showing up, keep learning, and to just keep going." She added, "To say I spoke at Harvard might be the coolest thing I've ever done. I don't know if it can get much better than this."

Read more: JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Share Their Hopes for Marriage and Starting a Family

Inspiring the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Belli Welli posted a video of Siwa sitting in a Harvard classroom, writing on a chalkboard, and talking to the students.

The discussion was about how important gut health is and at the same time, the spirit of entrepreneurship. It was a merging of Siwa's experience as a business owner and her advocacy for good health.

The talk at the Ivy League university was after a health scare in Siwa's life at the end of 2025, according to Billboard. She had to be rushed to the hospital because one of her stomach cysts had burst just a day before she was scheduled to perform in Minnesota.

She has since recovered and appeared in high spirits for the Harvard visit.

Prior to the lecture, Siwa shared glimpses of her personal life with her boyfriend, Big Brother costar Chris Hughes, posting photos from a trip to Palm Springs.

On the music front, she released "Message to the World (Little Drummer Girl)" in November 2025, following her October single "Waste of a Heartbreak."