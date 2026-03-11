T.I. Reveals How Son King Casually Demands $100,000—Like It's No Big Deal

Rapper and entrepreneur T.I. recently opened up about the contrasting financial attitudes of his children, revealing that his son King Harris sometimes asks him for $100,000 as casually as if it were a small favor.

The revelation came during a March 3 episode of T.I.'s podcast, expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris, where the rapper spoke with guest Wallo267, a co-host of the popular podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game. According to reporting by Hip-Hop Vibe, T.I. used the conversation to describe how differently his children approach money.

During the discussion, the rapper explained that King has little hesitation when asking for large sums of cash.

T.I. described the situation while recalling the interactions with his son. "They come, they not coming to him for no $500," T.I. said, gesturing animatedly in the studio. "Ask for $100,000 like it ain't nothing."

The remark prompted laughter from Wallo, who appeared surprised by the scale of the request. As per The Grio , T.I.'s tone suggested both amusement and mild frustration at how casually the amount was mentioned.

King Harris, born in 2004 and the eldest son of T.I. and singer Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, has pursued a music career and recently became a father. His public persona has occasionally drawn attention online due to outspoken moments and celebrity feuds.

While discussing King's requests, T.I. also contrasted his son's behavior with that of his other children, particularly his son Domani Harris.

HOT97 reported that the rapper explained that Domani takes the opposite approach when it comes to financial support. "Domani, he refuses money," T.I. explained during the podcast.

The contrast between the two sons highlights how children raised in the same household can develop very different attitudes toward wealth and independence.

T.I. shared another example involving his younger son, Major Harris, who recently asked for a car but emphasized practicality rather than luxury.

The rapper recalled the conversation while explaining the request. "I mean just something reliable they can get me from everything major funny," T.I. said.

T.I. added that he initially planned to buy Major a modest vehicle such as a Toyota Corolla, noting that his son's focus on reliability impressed him.

Later in the conversation, the rapper also spoke about the broader financial realities behind his lifestyle. T.I. explained that the costs of maintaining his career, family, and staff are significant, including hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for jet insurance.

Even with everything going on, T.I. stressed the importance of supporting the people he cares about. The rapper reflected on the responsibility of supporting family members.

"It's a blessing to be able to be there for people you love when they really need it," he said. "There's a difference between you might want some but when you really need some and I'm there and able to be there, that's a true blessing."

However, he also stressed the importance of setting limits.

"I'm hell with them nos," T.I. admitted. "No, it ain't going to happen. Uh-uh. Can't do it."

