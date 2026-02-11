Madonna Snubs Jeffrey Epstein: Vile Pedo's Desperate Bid to Gatecrash Party Reportedly Ends in Humiliation

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, was reportedly blocked from attending Madonna's famous post-Oscars party.

Epstein, who was known for mingling with Hollywood's elite, reportedly sought entry to the 2013 bash held after Elton John's annual post-Academy Awards gathering. Emails obtained by RadarOnline reveal that Epstein turned to fixer Ian Osbourne, a friend of Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, to secure access.

On February 24, 2013, Boris Nikolic, adviser to Bill Gates, emailed Epstein asking, "Madonna is having a big party at her house. Do you know how we could get in? It is after Elton John's." Epstein responded later that night, noting, "maybe Ian Osbourne can as guy."

However, Osbourne's reply the following Monday morning dashed Epstein's hopes. "I've just spoken to Guy's assistant M... it will be difficult this late in the day. They closed the list yesterday, as Madonna has to approve it, and only if Guy responds to the email I've sent him will it be doable," Osbourne wrote.

According to RadarOnline, this marked one of the few times Epstein was denied access to a high-profile Hollywood event, despite his otherwise extensive network of celebrity connections.

Epstein's email schedule also demonstrates the breadth of his social reach. On September 14, 2017, he reportedly attended Angelina Jolie's premiere of "First They Killed My Father." His assistant, Lesley Goff, circulated emails listing his weekly schedule, noting attendance at a Nobel Prize event at 3 p.m. followed by a movie premiere at 7:30 PM on September 20, 2017.

The emails illustrate the extent to which Epstein socialized with powerful individuals, yet even he did not succeed in getting gatekept by Madonna's powerful celebrity.

Madonna's refusal underscores her control over the guest list for her parties, which are known for drawing top Hollywood talent. It also serves as a rare instance in which Epstein, despite his notoriety and social maneuvering, faced rejection at an exclusive celebrity event.

Although there were other celebrities who, according to reports, seemed to gladly receive Epstein at their high-profile events, this case shows, however, that not even someone like Epstein, who was well-connected, was spared from being left out.

In separate news, according to Variety, Madonna is returning to Warner Records nearly 20 years after leaving the label and will release a new dance album in 2026, her first in seven years. She will reunite with DJ Stuart Price, who produced her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna called Warner "a real partner" and expressed excitement about reuniting to create music and spark meaningful conversations. Warner co-chairmen Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck hailed the signing as a "historic, full circle moment" that reaffirms her influence on pop music and culture.

