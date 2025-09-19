Madonna Returns With First New Studio Album in Seven Years: What We Know So Far

Madonna is officially back with new music and a major career move. The pop legend has re-signed with Warner Records, the label that first launched her to global fame, and confirmed a 2026 release for her next album, her first since 2019's "Madame X."

"This feels like home," Madonna said in a statement, adding that she is "happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations."

Reunion With Warner and Stuart Price

The upcoming project marks Madonna's return to Warner Records nearly two decades after her split from the label in 2007. The company released her biggest early hits, including her self-titled 1983 debut, "Like a Virgin," and "Like a Prayer."

She is also working again with DJ Stuart Price, the producer behind her 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor." That record featured the ABBA-sampling hit "Hung Up," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, and spawned popular remixes of "Sorry" and "Get Together."

Warner executives Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck called her return "a historic, full-circle moment" and praised her influence on music and culture, saying, "Madonna isn't just an artist – she's the blueprint, the rule-breaker."

A New Era of Dance Music

Madonna has titled the project "COADF – P. 2," signaling a continuation of the dance-heavy sound that made the original album a fan favorite. The singer teased the news on Instagram with a series of photos, writing, "Back to music, back to the dance floor, back to where it all began."

This will be the first time in seven years that she has released an album after "Madame X," which melded various Latin and global music influences and gave rise to a worldwide theater concert tour.

From 2023 to 2024, Madonna revived her career with "The Celebration Tour," after which she made an in-depth 40-year overview of her career with 28 performances.

Madonna indicated that her progression from a "struggling artist in New York City" to the time she signed her first record deal had a major impact on her life.

She added that Warner had been a "real partner" throughout her career and expressed excitement about opening a new chapter.

The album is set for release in 2026, just ahead of the singer's 70th birthday.