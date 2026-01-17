Offset's Mysterious Disappearance Sparks Wild Rumors of Muslim Conversion

Offset's prolonged silence on social media has ignited fresh speculation online, with unverified rumors suggesting the rapper may have undergone a religious conversion. The claims have spread quietly but persistently across blogs and social platforms, drawing attention despite the absence of any official confirmation.

The Atlanta-born artist has been missing from social media since November 2025, after deactivating his primary accounts. His withdrawal from public platforms has prompted online observers to search for clues about his personal life, a pattern often seen when high-profile artists step away from public view.

According to a report published by AllHipHop, Offset's absence has not diminished public interest in his activities. Instead, the outlet noted that his name has continued to surface frequently in online discussions. As the article stated, "Despite the digital disappearance, Offset has somehow remained omnipresent.

His name keeps popping up in the rumors and social media." The report added, "The rumors are louder than his silence. That is usually how it goes. When an artist steps away, real life starts doing the talking."

The latest speculation involves claims that Offset may have converted to Islam.The publication reported that the chatter is based on "multiple unverified but oddly confident murmurs," emphasizing that the information has not been substantiated. The outlet urged caution, noting that religious conversion, if true, is a deeply personal matter and not typically undertaken as a publicity move.

The report further explained that those circulating the claims do not appear overtly malicious, though some reactions online have been framed with humor or disbelief. "Some folks simply cannot wrap their brains around the idea of Offset the hitmaker as Offset the spiritually grounded man," reports AllHipHop.

Despite the religious speculation, Offset has also been connected to unrelated allegations of erratic behavior, none of which have been confirmed. The outlet stressed the lack of verified information tying these claims together.

Addressing the origin of the rumor, the article referenced an unverified image circulating online that appears to show someone resembling Offset inside a mosque.

The author of the report made clear the uncertainty surrounding the image, stating, "I can't verify it, because the person is praying!" The commentary added that if Offset is pursuing a spiritual path, it would be a personal decision deserving of privacy.

As of publication, Offset has not issued any statement addressing the rumors or his social media hiatus. Source said that it will continue monitoring the situation for any confirmed developments.

Meanwhile, Offset has publicly called for peace amid his ongoing split from Cardi B, emphasizing that there must be cooperative co-parenting as a custody battle looms. Speaking to TMZ, he said, "I just want all peace, man, for us to win," adding, "We got kids to take care of."

Cardi B, who filed for divorce in 2024, has remained guarded, previously accusing Offset of neglecting financial responsibilities. The two share three children and are currently navigating custody issues.