Offset Makes One Last Plea to End the Feuding with Estranged Wife While Custody Battle Looms

Offset is pleading for peace during his ongoing breakup with Cardi B, stressing the need to co-parent in harmony as public tensions continue to rise.

The Migos rapper spoke about the high-profile breakup during a Tuesday interview with TMZ.

"I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win," he explained, referencing their mutual responsibilities.

"We got kids to take care of," he continued, pointing to his family orientation.

The two were separated by three children — daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom Belle, 1, and son Wave Set, 4.

The two, who tied the knot in 2017, had been dealing with mounting tensions in the relationship for months prior to Cardi B's divorce filing in July 2024.

Offset also signaled his endorsement of Cardi B's next album, 'Am I the Drama,' which comes out on September 12. Asked if he'd be backing the record, he replied: "For sure."

He also hinted at optimism for the future success of both artists, stating that they could even go head-to-head against one another for Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys.

But Cardi B has played it closer to the vest when speaking about their relationship. Speaking with Billboard for its most recent cover story, released Sept. 3, she was queried whether she could envision having a long-term friendship with her former boyfriend.

"I tried," she curtly responded before following with, "Next question."

Cardi B called out Offset in June while appearing on an honest X Spaces stream, alleging that he neglected her financial affairs.

"Kiari, have I asked you for anything? You want spousal support so bad," she told him.

"This is not even including food—my kids have a personal chef that comes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don't have time to cook."

She claimed Offset had left her covering the children's bills "for a whole year straight," which includes private schooling, 24-hour security, and multiple nannies.

A source previously told Page Six that Cardi B's primary concern in the divorce is securing primary custody.

"This is something she wants to do," the insider said. "They've just grown apart."

Cardi B, who is now with NFL player Stefon Diggs, has kept relatively silent on legal updates following her filing.