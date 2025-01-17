Lil Wayne's Son Neal Carter Says He Won't Ever Work With Lil Baby, Calls His 'WHAM' Album 'Terrible'

In a surprising turn of events, Lil Baby's new album WHAM has received some scathing reviews from none other than rap legend Lil Wayne's son, Neal Carter.

Neal Carter, performing as Lil Novi, was not impressed by the album at all during a recent Instagram Live session, calling it "terrible."

Dominique Armani Jones — better known as Lil Baby — had hyped WHAM leading up to its release as his best effort yet. Bowing straight to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the album used the momentum of the rapper's previous project, My Turn, the highest-streamed rap project of the 21st century.

That said, the game has been met with mixed critical reception. Some argue that Lil Baby's latest offering feels uninspired and creatively bankrupt compared to his work a few years ago.

Lil Wayne and Nivea's son Neal says Atlanta rapper Lil Baby's album "WHAM" is terrible pic.twitter.com/zk3PGy8ksG — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) January 16, 2025

In the comments below the live stream, as reported by HotNewHipHop, a fan suggested a collaboration between Carter and the other artist, to which Carter replied with a disappointed face emoji.

"You gotta be out of your godd**n mind. That n***a dropped a terrible album," Carter said, adding that he will never work with Lil Baby.

He then slammed the phone down on the other end as if he was cutting a call off.

Carter dialed back his comments a bit, clarifying that he never said Lil Baby is a bad artist — he just doesn't like WHAM.

"Lil Baby not even butt. It's just, the album is terrible," he said.

Carter's criticism tapped into wider feelings amongst some listeners. Even popular streamer Kai Cenat said he checked out Lil Baby's new album and gave it a 6 out of 10.

Lil Baby then put down Cenat's reflection by implying that his music is not meant for younger fans.

"People like Kai Cenat, I feel like they're younger... They know nothing about music for real," he said, adding that he is certain listeners will grow to appreciate what he does all the more as they grow older.