Peter Frampton Announces First Original Album in 16 Years With Musical Legends

Rock legend Peter Frampton is returning to the studio with his first album of original music in 16 years.

Titled Carry the Light, the album is set to release on May 15 and showcases a remarkable lineup of collaborators from across the music world.

The announcement came on March 17 alongside the release of the first single, "Buried Treasure," a heartfelt tribute to the late Tom Petty.

According to Billboard, Frampton shared the news on Instagram, saying, "This record is a very special one for me. I got to write and produce it with my son Julian, as well as work with some wonderful friends along the way."

Fans can expect contributions from several music icons. Sheryl Crow joins Frampton on the track "Breaking the Mold," while H.E.R. trades guitar licks with the guitarist on the instrumental "Islamorada."

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello appears on the politically charged song "Lions at the Gate," described as a protest track.

Other notable collaborators include Graham Nash on "I'm Sorry Elle," Benmont Tench on "Buried Treasure," and saxophonist Bill Evans on both "Can You Take Me There" and "Tinderbox."

Peter Frampton prepped his first album of all-new rock material in 16 years.



'Carry The Light' features all-star guests including Tom Morello, Sheryl Crow and Graham Nash.



Stream single "Buried Treasure," a tribute to Tom Petty feat. Benmont Tench ...https://t.co/XNBmq6EGu3 — JamBase (@JamBase) March 17, 2026

Peter Frampton Releases Emotional New Music

Frampton's previous full-length album of original material, Thank You Mr. Churchill, was released in 2010 and made an appearance on the Billboard 200.

He is perhaps best known for his 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1.

Carry the Light also marks Frampton's first major release following his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

The album's production involved Chuck Ainsley, who praised Frampton's matured vocals and the emotional depth of the songs, Consequence reported.

"This may be the best album Peter's ever made. The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he's trying to get across," Ainsley said.

Frampton reflected on his Hall of Fame induction and his connection to Crow, who played a key role in his nomination.

"Sheryl stirred the pot big-time and made people aware — including some of the board members, I think," Frampton told sources. "They thought I was already in."