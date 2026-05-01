Blueface Uses Salary to Control Pregnant Partner on Live Video— Sparks Outrage

A video that surfaced online this week showing rapper Blueface arguing with his pregnant girlfriend, identified as Nevaeh, has drawn criticism for what observers describe as manipulative behavior and a lopsided power dynamic.

According to a report by HotNewHipHop, the footage, captured during a livestream and circulated across social platforms, shows the couple arguing inside a home while Blueface repeatedly references monthly payments he says he provides.

Before a direct quote in the clip, Nevaeh questioned Blueface's attitude toward her. "Who are you talking to?" Nevaeh asked while wondering why he was being disrespectful towards her. "I will throw juice on the carpet. I don't know who you're talking to. And you can have the next b***h clean that up."

Shortly after, Blueface minimized her protest and invoked financial terms. Blueface responded, "What? You would do that? You the only b***h doing sh**. That's why you get paid the way you do."

He then framed the arrangement as conditional support. He goes on to tell her, "You make $12,000 a month 'cause you work for me. You do what I say," before continuing to criticize her and compare her to other women.

The exchange escalated when Nevaeh asked whether other women in Blueface's life received similar payments. Blueface reiterated differences and dismissed her complaint. The moment ends with him asking for a kiss and then telling her to "get tf out."

Social media users reacted strongly after the video spread, with many commentators questioning whether financial support was being used as leverage. One commenter said, "I don't feel sorry for her ... she know what she sign up for."

Another social media user described the interaction as harmful. "This is mental anguish. Ain't no way I could take one day of that for no amount of money," the person wrote.

A third observer summarized the sentiment of some viewers. "12 thousand ain't enough for all the disrespect," the comment read.

Commenters also connected the video to past, public relationship disputes involving Blueface, noting a pattern that has repeatedly played out in social media posts and livestreams. Those previous public conflicts, including ones involving Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, have fueled ongoing discussions about boundaries and respect in celebrity relationships.

Blueface had not issued a public response to the clip as of Thursday.

In other news, The Shade Room reported that Blueface kicked off 2026 with a major style change, debuting a fresh haircut that replaced his previous locs. He shared photos on Instagram showing a short fro, explaining on a livestream that the old hair "wasn't me" and didn't fit his vibe.

Fans reacted strongly online, praising the new look, commenting on his slimmer appearance, and debating whether he should remove his face tattoos to complete the transformation.