Michael Jackson's Abandoned Neverland Ranch Haunted by Strange Moon Logos and Devil-Horned Fan Mail

A group of urban explorers who secretly accessed Michael Jackson's famous Neverland Ranch after the pop star abandoned it has shared their unsettling findings from inside the sprawling estate.

According to a report by The Mirror, the late singer, who died in 2009 at age 50, lived at the 3,000-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. The ranch featured amusement park rides, a zoo, and other attractions designed to compensate for Jackson's lost childhood. It was also the site of a 2003 police raid amid allegations of child sexual abuse, charges for which Jackson was acquitted in 2005.

Following the raid, Jackson reportedly said the property had been "violated" and left Neverland. The estate fell into foreclosure and remained largely untouched for years.

Between December 2007 and March 2008, a team of photographers and explorers covertly entered the property multiple times. They documented the interior and exterior spaces, uncovering an arcade, a mansion, a train station, amusement rides, and various statues.

In an interview with Vice, one explorer said, "Everything they saw was pretty weird."

The explorer highlighted a particularly eerie detail: "The strangest thing to me was the little boy in pajamas sitting on the moon logo, everywhere."

The group explained that the moon logo closely resembled the DreamWorks logo and was painted in multiple locations—including on the ground, signs, bumper cars, and coach parking areas—spanning about 60 feet wide.

The explorers described the moon logo as "creepy." They also noted Jackson's extensive collection of memorabilia featuring his likeness.

"He had Pepsi bottles and books and other promotional material in boxes. He also had stacks and stacks of fan mail," one said. "One piece that really grabbed me was the prosecuting attorney of his molestation case with devil's horns drawn on. That was just lying on a tabletop—maybe a Pac-Man table? per Daily Express."

According to the adventurers, Jackson's house was "filled with these expensive looking, one-off, semi-artistic things."

"It just seemed really exotic and different. There are far more odd things in this world than what Michael Jackson was," the explorers reflected.

The estate was ultimately purchased in 2020 for $22 million.

This story highlights both the legacy and controversy surrounding Neverland Ranch, which continues to capture public imagination years after Jackson's death.