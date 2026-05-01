Busta Rhymes Settles Assault Lawsuit With Former Assistant

Busta Rhymes has reached a private settlement in a legal case brought by his former assistant, who accused him of assault during a dispute inside a Brooklyn apartment building, bringing an end—at least for now—to a yearlong legal fight.

The lawsuit was filed by Dashiel Gables, who claimed the rapper, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., punched him in the face in 2024 after a disagreement over work duties, including a delayed meal and a phone call from Gables' daughter.

The alleged incident took place in the lobby of Rhymes' luxury Brooklyn residence.

In court filings released this week, both sides confirmed they had settled the matter through private mediation.

"The parties are finalizing the settlement documentation and anticipate that it will be completed within ten days," attorneys wrote, according to court records.

A judge has ordered both parties to formally submit the agreement for approval by June 1, RollingStone reported.

The exact terms of the settlement, including whether any money was exchanged, have not been made public.

Busta Rhymes Settles With Assistant He Allegedly Punched for Using Phone on the Job https://t.co/MKhElr5vFf — billboard pro (@billboardpro) April 30, 2026

Busta Rhymes Avoids Trial

The case began last year when Gables sued Rhymes in federal court, accusing him of assault, battery, and workplace mistreatment.

He also claimed the incident led to professional fallout, saying he was pushed out of opportunities in the hip-hop industry after speaking out.

Rhymes strongly denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim for defamation.

According to Billboard, his legal team described the lawsuit as "an attempted shakedown" and said Gables had made false statements that damaged his reputation and business opportunities.

"Smith did not assault or batter Gables," Rhymes' attorneys wrote in court filings, arguing that the claims were fabricated and not supported by evidence.

The dispute also involved a brief criminal investigation. Rhymes was arrested in January 2025 and issued a desk appearance ticket for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, according to law enforcement reports.

However, prosecutors ultimately did not pursue criminal charges, and the case remained focused on the civil lawsuit.

At one point, Gables alleged the rapper reacted violently after receiving a phone call from his daughter while he was working, claiming Rhymes became enraged over a workplace rule restricting phone use.

After months of limited court activity, both sides agreed in January to pause proceedings and enter mediation. By late April, attorneys informed the court that a settlement had been reached in principle.