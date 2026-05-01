Britney Spears Out of Rehab as DUI Case Moves Forward

Britney Spears has left a rehabilitation facility just days before her upcoming court appearance, as her DUI case continues to move forward.

The 44-year-old pop star checked out of treatment after entering on April 12, following her arrest on March 4 near her home.

Spears is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on May 4 at the Ventura County Superior Court. Prosecutors have officially charged her with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Spears is not required to attend the hearing in person, as her attorney can appear on her behalf.

Officials said the case will follow standard procedures. According to US Magazine, for first-time offenders with no injuries or crashes involved, prosecutors often offer a reduced charge known as a "wet reckless."

This allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs instead of a DUI. Authorities confirmed that this option will be presented to Spears.

Under such an agreement, a defendant may face 12 months of probation, be required to attend DUI education classes, and pay fines.

Credit is also given for any time spent in custody. A spokesperson noted that this type of outcome is common when someone shows effort to address personal issues through treatment.

Britney Spears officially charged with DUI weeks after being arrested in California https://t.co/H8SLsqSSad — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 30, 2026

Britney Spears Takes Steps Forward

Spears' decision to enter rehab came shortly after her arrest. At the time, her representative said her actions were "completely inexcusable" and added that she planned to comply with the law and take the right steps forward.

The statement also expressed hope that the situation would mark the beginning of meaningful change in her life.

Sources close to the singer said her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, played a key role in encouraging her to seek help, Page Six reported.

They reportedly urged her to focus on her health and make positive choices.

Though Spears was initially unsure about entering treatment, she ultimately agreed, wanting to rebuild and protect her relationship with her children.

After leaving rehab, Spears appeared relaxed in her first public sighting, riding in a vehicle around Westlake Village and Calabasas.

A source said she is "doing really well" and described her as "healthy and happy," adding that she feels positive about starting fresh.