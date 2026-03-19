Mystikal Pleads Guilty to Third-Degree Rape, Could Face up to 25 Years

New Orleans rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree rape for an assault at his Louisiana home nearly four years ago, according to court records.

The 55-year-old performer entered his plea in an Ascension Parish courtroom and now faces up to 25 years behind bars without parole, probation, or a suspended sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

Tyler has been held without bond at the Ascension Parish Jail since his arrest in 2022.

Authorities said he allegedly raped and choked a woman at his Prairieville residence, roughly 18 miles from Baton Rouge. The victim reported that Tyler took her keys and phone, assaulted her while she searched for stolen money, and forced her to send him cash via CashApp before allowing her to leave, Variety reported.

Originally charged with first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment, Tyler ultimately pled to the amended third-degree rape charge.

Prosecutors noted that had he gone to trial on the original charges, he could have faced a life sentence.

Mystikal has a long history of sexual abuse convictions and legal issues. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery, receiving a six-year prison sentence.

Rapper Mystikal pleads guilty to raping a woman in Louisiana https://t.co/KF8nVGBHQv pic.twitter.com/EafBG1Gd0z — Page Six (@PageSix) March 19, 2026

Rapper Mystikal Faces Long Prison Term

After his release, he registered as a sex offender. Later, he served three months in jail in 2012 for misdemeanor domestic abuse, and in 2017, he faced rape and kidnapping allegations that were eventually dropped.

A prominent figure in the rap scene of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mystikal rose to fame with his 2000 hit "Shake Ya Ass," featuring Pharrell Williams, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance.

According to PageSix, he also received 2003 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album for Tarantula and Best Male Rap Solo Performance for "Bouncin' Back (Bumpin' Me Against the Wall)."

Mystikal released his first album in 1995, later joining Master P's No Limit label and cementing his status as a notable Southern rapper before signing with Jive Records.

Despite his musical achievements, Mystikal's career has been repeatedly overshadowed by his legal troubles. His guilty plea on Tuesday marks the latest chapter in a long history of criminal and sexual abuse allegations.

Court records show that Tyler's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Mystikal remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Jail as the community awaits his sentencing in June.