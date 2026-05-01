Diddy 'Too Dangerous': Judge Allows Jane Doe' Accusing Rapper of Calculated Grooming to Stay Anonymous

A New York Supreme Court judge has permitted a woman suing Sean "Diddy" Combs to proceed under the name "Jane Doe," finding that revealing her identity could expose her to stigma and physical danger.

Hon. Judy H. Kim granted the plaintiff permission to use a pseudonym for the duration of the case, noting the nature of the allegations and Combs' public profile. The judge wrote that the lawsuit "involves highly personal and sensitive information and that there is a reasonable likelihood that she will be subject to stigma and physical danger should her identity be revealed in public court filings," the AllHipHop account said.

The complaint, filed by Sack & Sack LLP, recounts an encounter the plaintiff says began in May 2001 in an elevator at 157 West 57th Street in Manhattan, after which Combs allegedly invited her and friends to a party. The lawsuit alleges a pattern the plaintiff describes as grooming that culminated on or about July 31, 2001, when Combs invited her to see a performance at the Bowery Ballroom.

The filing alleges that venue drinks were spiked, leaving the plaintiff and a friend "feeling weak in their arms and legs and unsteady on their feet," the outlet story reports. After the show, the complaint says, Combs drove the plaintiff to his Upper East Side apartment and followed her into a bedroom, where he allegedly "grabbed her hand and said, 'Come with me real quick,'" the outlet reported.

The complaint further alleges that once in the bedroom, Combs "put his hand around her throat and told her 'I'm going to suck the life out of you' before raping her," and that the plaintiff screamed, "Get off of me, stop," and "no, I don't want to do this," according to the outlet account.

Judge Protects Plaintiff's Identity as Combs Faces Multiple Legal Battles

The judge's order requires all filings to identify the plaintiff as "Jane Doe" and directs that unredacted documents be retained for in-camera review by the court. The order applies to all parties, attorneys and agents connected to the case, the report said.

The case is one of about 70 civil suits filed against Combs in recent years. Some federal courts have ordered accusers to disclose their names when judges found insufficient evidence of threatened harm; Kim's ruling went the other way in this matter, citing precedent and the particular risks she found credible.

Combs was convicted by a federal jury in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act and acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison on Oct. 3, 2025, and Combs is serving that sentence at FCI Fort Dix while pursuing an appeal set for oral argument in April 2026, the AllHipHop article noted.

Meanwhile, a report from AOL stated that ean "Diddy" Combs is vigorously denying a civil lawsuit filed by music producer Jonathan Hay, who accuses him of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress. Combs' legal team rejects all claims, questions consent and harm, shifts blame to Hay, and has formally requested a jury trial, signaling a high-profile courtroom battle.