Fat Joe's Legal Battle Turns Ugly as Tyrone Blackburn Slings Insults and Threats in Court

Rapper Fat Joe is escalating his legal battle in a Manhattan courtroom, alleging that attorney Tyrone Blackburn derailed a key deposition with insults, threats, and obstructive behavior tied to an ongoing defamation case, as reported by FindLaw.

The fight started when Fat Joe sued Terrance "TA" Dixon and Blackburn for making false and harmful claims. Dixon, a former associate, has filed a countersuit alleging abuse and coercion, deepening what has become a contentious legal battle.

According to reporting by AllHipHop, Fat Joe's legal team recently filed a sanctions motion outlining what they describe as chaotic and aggressive conduct during sworn testimony. The motion claims Blackburn disrupted proceedings with repeated personal attacks against opposing counsel.

The filing describes Blackburn's alleged remarks toward attorney Chad Seigel during the deposition. In one instance, Blackburn reportedly insulted Seigel's family in crude terms.

The motion states that Blackburn told Seigel his mother "should have spit you out instead of swallowing."

The filing further alleges that Blackburn mocked Seigel's appearance and made inappropriate comments about gender identity during questioning.

According to the motion, Blackburn asked, "What date is your transition surgery?"

Fat Joe's legal team also claims the deposition escalated beyond insults into statements perceived as threats. The motion outlines exchanges in which Blackburn allegedly challenged Seigel in an aggressive manner.

The filing quotes Blackburn as saying, "You'd never do this if it was outside. So watch your mouth and watch how you speak to me."

The motion also includes another alleged outburst during the tense exchange.

Blackburn allegedly stated, "Who the f### do you think you're yelling at? Who do you think you're talking to?"

The situation reportedly intensified when Dixon joined the confrontation, according to deposition transcripts cited in the filing.

The transcript records Dixon saying, "I could take you down" before adding, "I could take you down with my left hand," while Blackburn added, "Everybody could take you down ... very easily."

Fat Joe's attorneys argue these exchanges demonstrate a pattern of intimidation intended to obstruct testimony and delay the case. The filing further alleges Blackburn coached Dixon during questioning, interrupted proceedings and instructed him not to answer certain questions without legal justification.

The motion describes an abrupt end to part of the deposition, attributing it to Blackburn's intervention.

According to the filing, Blackburn declared, "Time is up. Don't answer that. Time is up."

Fat Joe's legal team contends that such conduct prevented them from obtaining critical testimony regarding serious allegations raised in Dixon's countersuit. Those claims include accusations of long-term abuse, which Fat Joe has denied and characterized as fabricated.

The sanctions motion asks the court to penalize Blackburn, require him to cover legal costs and consider disciplinary action. It also seeks to reopen the deposition under stricter oversight.

As the case continues, the courtroom dispute has shifted focus toward the conduct of the proceedings themselves, with both sides accusing each other of misconduct in a legal fight that shows no signs of easing.