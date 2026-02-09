Lawyer Seeks to Abandon Diddy and Fat Joe Cases Amid Mental Health Struggles — Opposing Counsel Calls Excuses 'Lies'

A New York attorney involved in multiple high-profile hip-hop lawsuits is seeking to withdraw from federal cases involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Fat Joe, citing severe mental health struggles, a move that has drawn strong pushback from opposing counsel and scrutiny from the court.

Tyrone Blackburn, who has represented accusers in cases against some of the music industry's biggest names, told a federal judge in New Jersey that he is seeking a leave of absence from his legal practice and attempting to step away from several pending matters. The request comes amid ongoing litigation that has placed Blackburn at the center of public attention and legal controversy.

According to AllHipHop, Blackburn informed U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper said that he has been dealing with severe depression, anxiety, and chronic sleeplessness following a year marked by personal tragedy and professional pressure.

In a statement to the court, Blackburn described the impact of recent losses on his health. He said, "Since Labor Day, I have experienced the deaths of four individuals close to me," adding that the losses had a "profoundly detrimental effect" on his mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Blackburn argued that those challenges intensified due to backlash stemming from his representation of accusers in widely publicized cases. He has represented women who accused rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, of drugging, sexual assault and other abuse, urging prosecutors in Georgia and California to open criminal investigations.

He has also filed civil complaints against Diddy on behalf of music producer Lil Rod and against Fat Joe on behalf of the rapper's former hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon. Dixon has alleged sexual assault, coercive labor, and other misconduct, including a claim that he was forced to perform thousands of sex acts in a $20 million lawsuit. Fat Joe has denied all allegations.

The dispute escalated further when Blackburn offered a different explanation for missing scheduled depositions in the Fat Joe case. In a separate filing to another judge, Blackburn cited medical issues as the reason for his absence.

In that filing, he stated, "I am currently prescribed multiple medications, including narcotics and antibiotics, to assist with the pain and recovery from the procedures. My doctors expect that I will remain on these medications for approximately six to eight weeks. In light of these circumstances, I am presently unable to prepare for or attend the depositions scheduled in this matter."

Fat Joe's legal team rejected that explanation. Responding in court filings cited by AllHipHop, attorney Joe Tacopina challenged Blackburn's credibility.

He said, "Mr. Blackburn's purported medical issues lacks credibility, particularly given that Mr. Blackburn managed to finalize and file a sprawling 254-paragraph complaint for an unrelated matter in New Jersey state court on the same day he was scheduled to defend Mr. Dixon's deposition."

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon has since ordered Blackburn to explain why he is attempting to withdraw from representing his clients and why the case against Fat Joe should not be dismissed or result in sanctions. The issue is expected to come before the court on Feb. 10, pending Blackburn's appearance.

In separate news, a civil sexual assault lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken a major turn after a court ordered Christopher Wallace Jr., the son of the late Notorious B.I.G., to formally respond to allegations that he aided Combs, according to HotNewHipHop.

The suit, filed by record producer Hay in 2025, accuses Combs and Wallace of sexual battery, false imprisonment and emotional distress stemming from alleged incidents in 2020 and 2021, which both Combs and Wallace deny.

Wallace, who has since countersued Hay for defamation, must respond by Feb. 13, while Combs' legal team maintains the claims are "false and defamatory," as the case continues alongside a separate, expedited federal appeal for Combs.