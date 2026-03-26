Da Brat Exposes the Truth Behind Usher & Bieber's 'Fight' Rumors

The rumor of a confrontation between the two, which allegedly happened after an after-party at the Oscars, has been denied by rapper Da Brat, who explained that the altercation never happened.

There were speculations going around the internet claiming that the two celebrities had a confrontation at an exclusive party held by Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Chateau Marmont Hotel, which ranged from a verbal confrontation to a physical altercation.

According to AllHipHop, the situation was denied by Usher, who explained that the situation was exaggerated and nothing like what was being portrayed actually happened.

Da Brat addressed the issue publicly during a radio appearance, explaining that she had spoken directly with Usher about the rumors.

In a statement made during the broadcast, she clarified the nature of the interaction.

"I spoke to Usher and he said this is an exaggeration of a conversation," Da Brat revealed on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, putting the rumors to rest, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

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The clarification comes after online chatter intensified, with some sources alleging that Usher approached Bieber with "energy and anger" during the event. However, Da Brat rejected that characterization and defended Usher's longstanding support for the younger artist.

She emphasized Usher's history of mentorship and encouragement toward Bieber.

"He's been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years," she said, defending her friend's character.

The relationship between the two artists dates back to Bieber's early career. Usher has been pivotal in Bieber's discovery in 2007, when Bieber rose to fame through YouTube videos. Usher and Scooter Braun assisted Bieber in getting a record deal, thus paving Bieber's way to a global pop career.

Usher's and Bieber's professional affiliation gradually turned into a mentor-mentee relationship, whereby Bieber moved to Atlanta to work closely with Usher during his formative years in the music industry. However, Bieber and Usher have been less visible together in recent times.

Despite speculation about tension, Da Brat stressed that there is no animosity between them and that public perception has distorted reality.

She addressed the broader narrative surrounding the two artists' relationship.

"Justin is on his own journey dealing with his own reality that he's created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best and they have no hostility towards each other," she explained. "They definitely love each other. People just take things out of context when they see something and run with it."

The comments she has made highlight that the alleged altercation was not one but was based on a misinterpreted incident that was further fueled by rumors and speculation. Her comments also highlight Usher's perspective as the conversation surrounding the incident continues.

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