Billie Eilish Recalls Surprise Email That Led to James Cameron Collaboration

Billie Eilish has revealed that her latest concert film was born from an unexpected message—an email from Hollywood director James Cameron sent to her mother.

The 24-year-old singer spoke about the surprise collaboration during interviews and at the premiere of "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)," where she and Cameron are credited as co-directors.

The project, released in theaters on May 8, turns Eilish's sold-out 2025 world tour into a 3D concert experience. According to Eilish, the idea came together through a family connection.

According to People, Cameron's wife and Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, knew each other through previous work, which eventually led to the email that started everything.

"He literally came to my mom," Eilish said. "I had no plans to make any kind of film of the tour."

Eilish explained that her mother informed her about the message one day at home. From there, things moved quickly. After a phone call between both sides, the project was soon underway.

James Cameron reflects on finding the right balance between audience interaction and Billie's performance in HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D).



Head here to watch the full conversation & get your tickets now👇https://t.co/svwGzwwlF8 pic.twitter.com/Y7DT95z9aZ — Fandango (@Fandango) May 7, 2026

Billie Eilish Says She 'Didn't Hesitate'

Cameron, known for major films like "Avatar" and "Titanic," reportedly came in with a clear vision for the concert film, suggesting that Eilish's live tour should be captured in immersive 3D, Yahoo reported.

Eilish said she did not hesitate to say yes. "Oh, my God, I didn't even hesitate," she shared, describing her immediate reaction to the idea.

The singer also said working with Cameron gave her a close look at his creative process. She praised his focus and energy during production, noting how committed he was to capturing each moment correctly.

At the same time, Cameron said Eilish already had a strong creative foundation before filming even began. He explained that much of the performance was already shaped by her vision, while he handled capturing it on camera.

The concert film also includes appearances by Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell, and features moments with fans throughout her tour.

Eilish shared that she is happy the concert will now live beyond the stage. She said it allows both her and fans to revisit the experience anytime, especially through the immersive 3D format.