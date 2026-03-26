Cyndi Lauper's Husband Named in Lawsuit Over Son's Alleged Sexual Assault

Cyndi Lauper's husband, David Thornton, has been named in a lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman over allegations involving the couple's son, Declyn Lauper. The complaint centers on an alleged incident that took place in New York City in November 2020.

According to court documents filed in the New York Supreme Court, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims Declyn, now 28, sexually assaulted her inside an apartment.

She alleges the encounter began after he sent her money for transportation to the location. Upon arrival, she said he appeared agitated, and the situation quickly escalated after they disagreed over a sexual request.

The lawsuit claims that when she tried to leave, Declyn allegedly took her phone and threatened to break it if she refused to comply. Jane Doe further alleges that he then forced her onto a bed and assaulted her.

During the incident, she said she attempted to resist without causing harm, but the situation intensified, leaving her injured and distressed. In the complaint, she also described a moment when she heard a "pop" in her neck while being restrained, PageSix reported.

Afterward, she claims Declyn apologized in a phone call once she had left the apartment.

Cyndi Lauper’s husband sued by woman claiming their son sexually assaulted her https://t.co/X23ycAyrtG pic.twitter.com/27bOxuVGhR — Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2026

Lawsuit Claims David Thornton Neglected Son Supervision

Importantly, the lawsuit does not directly target Declyn for damages. Instead, it names Thornton, alleging he enabled the situation.

The filing claims Thornton leased the apartment to his son and did so with "actual knowledge of his son's prior sexual violence against women."

"By providing the premises to his son without adequate supervision or restriction, knowing of his son's violent and sexually abusive propensities, [Thornton] enabled the gender-motivated violence that occurred," the complaint states.

According to US Magazine, the lawsuit also references past allegations made by Declyn's ex-girlfriend, Brittney Taylor, who accused him in 2018 of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship.

The filing argues that such claims should have prompted stronger action or oversight.

Jane Doe says she suffered "physical injury, pain and suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety" as a result of the alleged incident. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with legal fees.

Representatives for Lauper, Thornton, and Declyn have not responded to requests for comment.