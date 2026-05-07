Cardi B Scores Huge Win: Tasha K’s ‘Hallucinated Citations’ Get Her Attorney Sanctioned—Major Setback

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B achieved a major legal win in Florida on May 6 after a judge found YouTube blogger Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, in contempt for repeatedly violating a settlement agreement.

According to AllHipHop, the judge ordered Tasha K to immediately remove content prohibited by the settlement and imposed additional financial sanctions. The court also sanctioned her attorney for submitting what were described as hallucinated citations in legal filings.

Cardi B is still locked in legal wrangles with Tasha K after the latter filed defamation charges against the rapper last year and received almost $4 million as compensation. After Tasha K filed for bankruptcy, the parties agreed to a settlement reducing the debt to approximately $1.2 million payable through structured installments.

A report from HotNewHipHop noted that as part of the settlement, Tasha K agreed to a non-disparagement clause barring her from publicly discussing Cardi B, her husband Offset, or NFL player Stefon Diggs. However, according to recent court documents, Cardi B's legal team argued that Tasha K breached the agreement by discussing Offset's alleged gambling issues and a recent Florida casino shooting involving the rapper.

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Offset's gambling troubles have been public before. MotorCity Casino Hotel sued him in March 2024 over an alleged unpaid $100,000 gambling marker. Additional reports claimed losses of roughly $900,000 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Cardi B's attorney Lisa Moore is reportedly seeking the remaining balance tied to the original judgment—estimated at about $3.9 million—along with additional sanctions and attorneys' fees related to the alleged violations.

The filings state that Tasha K's continued commentary demonstrates a pattern of disregarding both the settlement agreement and court authority.

Neither Cardi B nor Tasha K issued public comments following Wednesday's hearing.

Meanwhile, a report from HuffPost stated that at the 2026 Met Gala, Cardi B revealed she was sick and running a fever while walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Despite feeling unwell, she confidently answered questions about the event's "Fashion is Art" theme, joking that she was both the art and the artist.

Her admission came amid controversy over the gala's sponsors, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, which drew criticism and protests online. Cardi B's candid confession added an unexpected twist to a highly debated event.

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